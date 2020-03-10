DD2 takes precaution for the Coronavirus

Schools in the Dorchester District 2 area are taking all necessary precautions to defend against the coronavirus. Currently there are 2 confirmed cases of the virus in South Carolina, one of which is in Charleston County.
Amanda Santamaria, the Dorchester District Two Coordinator of School Nurses, spoke to the school board about the virus and how the district is responding to the threat.
"As of this time we do not have any cases in the Dorchester County community and we are monitoring the situation as it evolves and we are working as a team to make sure we are prepared in the event that this changes," Santamaria said.
The district has taken a proactive approach to make sure that the schools are safe. The school district is distributing all of the most recent DHEC and CDC information on the virus to the school administrators and nurses to insure that the schools have all of the necessary knowledge to communicate with parents and students.
The district is encouraging faculty, staff and students to be proactive with their hygiene by washing their hands and covering their mouths when they cough or sneeze. The school district is also encouraging anyone who feels like they are sick to remain at home and away from the schools.
The custodial staffs use hospital grade disinfectant and work to ensure that high traffic areas of the schools are cleaned regularly including desks, sinks and doorknobs.
Santamaria said that if the county did have a confirmed case the school district would work closely with DHEC to ensure necessary precautions are taken.
"In the event of any prospective, suspected, or confirmed cases in our area we would rely heavily on the support and guidance of DHEC as we do with any emerging health concern and they would be the ones to decide what type of notification we need to make, what type of closures need to happen and cancellations of school events," Santamaria explained.
Santamaria closed with saying that the school district will be monitoring the situation as it evolves and will take any necessary precautions that may be required.
There is information on the district websites as well as information about the virus provided by the CDC.