DD2 student wins national photo contest

Fort Dorchester High School student Sydney Pillion received first place in the Conservation Practices Category at the National Association of Conservation Districts Photo Contest.
The contest was held on February 9th in Las Vegas. The contest is open to amateur photographers in both youth and adult categories. The photos in the contest consists of images which represent the themes “Agriculture and Conservation Across America,” “Close-Up Conservation,” “Conservation in Action” and “Conservation Practices.”
Pillion received a $50 award for her first place finish in the district contest and $100 for her first place finish in the national contest.
Pillion will be presented with her certificate and awards during the district banquet on May 6th, 2020.