DD2 holds dedication of the Rollings Middle School of the Arts and Summers Corner Preforming Arts Center

Dorchester District 2 held a dedication ceremony for the new Rollings Middle School of the Arts and Summers Corner Preforming Arts Center on Sunday March 1st.
The dedication was highlighted by musical and dance performances from Rolling Middle School of the Arts Students. The Summerville High School Symphonic Band and the Ashley Ridge High School Brass Ensemble also performed as well.
The preforming arts center was completed in January 2020 and holds 1,018 people and has state of the art lighting, sound, rigging and an orchestra pit that can hold 45 musicians.
Superintendent Joseph Pye said that the preforming arts center offers students the opportunity to preform in a setting that is unlike any other in the area.
DD2 was also presented with a check for $2.5 million by Lennar Homes, a developer of Summers Corner as a donations for the preforming arts center.