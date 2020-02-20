DD2 hold community meeting on possible attendance line changes

Dorchester District 2 held a community meeting about issues of overcrowding at schools in the district at Fort Dorchester Elementary School on Wednesday February 19th.
The meeting was to present parents the four different proposals about how to address overcrowding at Joseph Pye Elementary School and Fort Dorchester Elementary School.
Lori Estep presented a slideshow to the crowd and presented data that showed overcrowding that is happening in schools across the district as well as projections for the future.
"This is not something we enjoy doing," Estep said. "However, we have to make decisions that benefit all students."
According to a study done by McKibben Demographic Research, there is a projected increase in enrollment expected in DD2 elementary schools over the next five years. However, over the next ten years enrollment should either level out or in the case of some schools decrease. For example the projected growth at Fort Dorchester Elementary School for 2019-2024 will be 8.3% but for 2019-2029 the growth will only be 1.8%, a trend which is common all DD2 elementary schools.
Lori Estep presented four proposals to the crowd at Fort Dorchester Elementary School. The first proposal suggests moving 165 students from Joseph Pye Elementary School to Eagle Nest Elementary School. This will affect the neighborhoods of Willow Brook, Planters View, Coosaw Creek, Coosaw Commons, Wescott Chase, and Sunrise Wescott.
The second proposal would move 100 students from Jospeh Pye Elementary School to Dr. Eugene Sires Elementary School, from the neighborhoods of Brookhaven, Honey Ridge/Oakmont, Tranquil Estates, Summerwood and Cooper's Ridge. Fifty-seven more students from Joseph Pye Elementary will go to Oakbrook Elementary from the neighborhoods of Grand Oak Preserves and Avenue of the Oaks. There will also be 100 students moved from Fort Dorchester Elementary School to Eagle's Nest Elementary School from the Cedar Grove neighborhood and the Cedar Grove Apartments.
The third proposal is the same as the second just excluding moving 100 students from Fort Dorchester to Eagle's Nest Elementary.
The fourth proposal is that no changes be made to the attendance lines or schools. This decision is in part due to the study from McKibben Demographic Research saying that the school enrollment may likely level out in the next 10 years.
Pye said that parents have a right to be concerned about their child possibly moving schools however all of the schools in the district are good.
Parents from Fort Dorchester expressed their concerns about their children possibly moving schools. Many said that they chose the Cedar Grove area because they wanted their children to be able to attend Fort Dorchester Elementary School.
Pye responded to many of the questions and concerns but said that the schools district is working hard to ensure that all of the students in the district are given the best opportunity to succeed.