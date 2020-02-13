DD2 Educational Foundation named Non-Profit of the Year

The Dorchester District 2 Educational Foundation was named the Non-Profit of the Year by the Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce.
The foundation was recognized at the Chamber’s Member Appreciation and Awards Celebration presented by First National Bank of South Carolina on January 30, 2020.
The foundation has been working toward building and creating relationships in the community to support the advancement of education in Dorchester District 2 schools and the Summerville community.
The partnerships in the community helps the foundation meet funding needs in the district. The business partnerships also allow the students in the district to be educated to be prepared to meet the needs of the local workforce.
"The DD2 Foundation is grateful for the opportunity to recognize our partners that appreciate the value of a strong public education system," Jennifer Crosby said. "We live in a place that recognizes the connection between thriving schools and the future of our students, our future workforce, and the overall health of our community"
Crosby said that this recognition will help to grow the foundation and through that make it easier for them to make a positive impact on the community.
"As our organization grows, so does the impact that we make, and we are excited to continue to partner in ways that provide innovative learning opportunities for students," Crosby said.