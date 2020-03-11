DD2 approves attendance line changes

The Dorchester District Two school board approved attendance line changes for Dubose Middle School and Joseph Pye Elementary School at the meeting on March 9th.
Superintendent Joseph Pye spoke about how the community and their input played a major role the in decisions that the district made.
Pye stated that the district is working hard to fight the rapid growth in the area and do the best that they can to ensure that students are given the best opportunity. Pye said that the attendance lines can be difficult to re-draw because areas often change and families may move into or out of an area very quickly.
"What looks like woods today could be a high rise apartment in six months," Pye said.
Pye also said that they wanted to make the least amount of change as possible for the students and the parents.
“We want to make the minimum change," Pye said. “We wanted to move the least number of children and affect the least number of schools.”
The attendance line changes for Dubose Middle School will move 181 students from Dubose to Alston Middle School. This change will affect the neighborhoods of Azalea Estates, Clemson Terrace, Scotts Mill, and Drakesborough.
Dubose Middle School has the highest middle school enrollment in the district with 1,329 students and Alston Bailey has 842 students and available classroom space.
These students in these neighborhoods, that will be moved at Alston Middle School already attend Alston-Bailey Elementary so they will no longer leave that campus when they move up a grade level.
Rising eighth graders at Dubose Middle School can opt out of the line changes, but their parents must provide transportation to and from school for those students.
Rick Harrison, who presented the line change proposal to the board, said that the line change is a necessary action and that attendance lines will have to change in the future and it is better to tackle to the issue sooner rather than later and these are the neighborhoods that will be the most affected by the change.
“Whether we do it this year or we do it next year these are the neighborhoods that are going to be impacted,” Harrison said.
The elementary school attendance line changes will affect three schools. 157 students will be moved from Joseph Pye Elementary with 100 going to Eugene Sires Elementary and 57 going to Oakbrook Elementary school.
The neighborhoods affected by the move to Sires will be Brookhaven, Honeyridge/Oakmont, Tranquil Estates, Summerwood and Cooper's Ridge. The neighborhoods affected by the move to Oakbrook will be Grand Oaks Preserve and Avenue of the Oaks.
Lori Estep presented the proposal to the board and spoke about how the community input and concerns of the parents were considered she also explained that the move may not seem like a good thing right now, but it will be extremely beneficial long term.
“We realize that not everybody is going to be happy,” Estep said. "We can’t say enough how students come first, we are a public school system so all of our students needs come first.”
The same option for rising 5th graders to remain at their current school is available but the parents must provide transportation to and from school.