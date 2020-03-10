DD2 approves 2020-2021 school schedule

The Dorchester District 2 school board voted unanimously to approve the 2020-2021 school year schedule.
The school year will begin on August 17th and will end June 2nd.
The school year will also have 10 half days for elementary school students throughout the year on September 16th and 30th, October 28th, November 11th, December 9th, February 3rd and 24th, March 10th and 24th, and April 21st.
Middle school will also have early release on September 30th, October 28th, February 24th and April 21st.
Winter break will be from December 21st-January 1st. Spring break will be from April 5th-9th.
Thanksgiving break may possibly last one week this upcoming school year. November 23rd-27th are set aside for Thanksgiving. However, the 23rd and 24th are weather make-up days so in the case of school closings for weather students will attend school those days.
Superintendent Pye said that the early release days will be essential for elementary and middle school to plan lessons and ensure that all of their students can receive the best education possible.