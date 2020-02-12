DD2 announces Teachers of the Year

Dorchester District Two schools announced their Teachers of the Year. These 26 teachers will now take part in the District Teacher of the Year selection process.
The teachers of the year include: Jennifer Roberts, Adult Education; Asia Williams, Alston-Bailey Elementary; Ariana Mitchell, Alston Middle; Lindsey Jutzeler, Ashley Ridge High; Lindsey Grow, Beech Hill Elementary; Amanda Birchmeier, DuBose Middle; Brittany Brown, Dr. Eugene Sires Elementary; Alexandra Blair, Eagle Nest Elementary; Carlissa Cleveland, Flowertown Elementary; Ashley Clemmons, Fort Dorchester Elementary; Hillary Deering, Fort Dorchester High; Chris Hensley, Givhans Alternative Program; Eric Emerson, Gregg Middle; Vanessa Mijango, Joseph R. Pye Elementary; Rebecca Butler, Knightsville Elementary; Kirstin Kyzar, Newington Elementary; Kim Garcia, Oakbrook Elementary; Meredith Melven, Oakbrook Middle; Tina Hammock, River Oaks Middle; Marissa Chavis, Rollings Middle School of the Arts; Lia Locklair, Sand Hill Elementary; Donna Skipper, Spann Elementary; Maree Carway, Summerville Elementary; Tarrah Meyer, Summerville High; Heather Watts, William M. Reeves, Jr. Elementary; and Sheena Olsen, Windsor Hill Arts Infused Elementary.
The teachers will submit nomination packets to the district and five honor teachers will be chosen by a committee. A committee of teachers and community members will then choose the District Teacher of the Year from the five honor teachers.
All Teachers of the Year will be honored at a ceremony on May 7th. At this event the district will name the District Teacher of the Year.