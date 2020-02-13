DD2 announces Counselor of the Year

Dorchester District 2 named their Counselor of the Year at the school board meeting on February 10th.
Elisabeth Peters, of Dr. Eugene Sires Elementary School received the award.
Peters has been working as a counselor for four years all of which have been at Dr. Eugene Sires Elementary School.
"As a school counselor, most people in the building have very different experiences throughout the day than you do," Peters said. "There’s a lot of confidentiality that comes with the job, and that can feel quite isolating at times. I think receiving this award felt so overwhelming because I realized how much the work I do is appreciated by not only my staff, but also by the district."
Peters comes from a family of educators, both her mother and father taught in public schools. She said that she never wanted to be a teacher, but she found a passion for working with children while working at a summer camp while in college at Clemson University.
"I loved building relationships with my campers and after hearing so many of their stories, I knew that I wanted to do more to help. That passion mixed with my love for public education led me to a career as a school counselor," Peters said.
Peters explained that guidance counselors play a role in advocating for mental health inside of schools.
"One of the unique parts about being a school counselor is that we get to be the voice of mental health issues in an educational world. Through advances in scientific research, we now know that mental health issues affect a child’s academic performance without question, but not everyone is aware of what they can do about this within a school setting," Peters said.
In addition to advocating for mental health, Peters said that a counselor needs to build relationships with students, parents and the community to be effective in their position.
"Relationships with students, staff, parents, and the community as a whole. In order to effectively do your job as a counselor, all stakeholders have to trust you. This can’t be done without genuine relationship," Peters explained.
Peters said that the role of the guidance counselor has changed dramatically over the course of many years. Counselors no longer wait for problems to arise, they now make a point to be proactive and work to prevent problems and seek out permanent solutions.
"We are active and visible members of the school family, who work proactively and are in the business of prevention as much as we are in the business of intervention. We are up to speed on all issues of mental health, and have rigorous training in counseling to ensure that our time with students is effective," Peters explained.