Curbside meal service at Ashley Ridge High School to be discontinued

Dorchester School District Two will discontinue curbside meal pickup service at Ashley Ridge High School due to lack of participation beginning on Oct. 5.
Students can continue to receive meals at six other site locations as follows:
Alston Middle School 500 Bryan Street, Summerville Dr.
Eugene Sires Elementary, 301 Chandler Creek Road, Summerville.
Fort Dorchester High School, 8500 Patriot Blvd., N. Charleston.
Summerville High School, 1101 Boone Hill Road., Summerville.
Oakbrook Middle School, 286 Old Fort Drive, Ladson.
Dubose Middle School 1005 Dubose School Road.
Summerville hours of curbside meal service are 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Curbside meal service is provided for students in the District Virtual Academy and for students on eLearning days at no cost, Monday through Friday.
The USDA has extended the summer meals program amid COVID-19 through December 31.
Menus are available at ddtwo.org/backtoschool > food and nutrition tab.
According to DD2 officials, there is a possibility that the USDA will not receive enough funding from Congress to cover free meals for the entire period through Dec. 31.
The district encourages DD2 families to complete an online application to determine whether they qualify for free or reduced price meals.
Visit ddtwo.schoollunchapp.com and follow the instructions. For more information on the meal program, call 843-695-4920.