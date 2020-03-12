CSU to hold classes online for one week

Charleston Southern University will hold classes online following the end of spring break from March 16th-20th. This is not an extension of spring break, but students who are able to reasonably stay at home are encouraged to do so.
The offices on campus will be open on a regular schedule. Students can also come back to campus if they need to however any student who feels they are ill are encouraged to remain at home.
The school will continue to monitor the situation and as of now on-campus events will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis and all athletic events will continue as scheduled.
Deep cleaning practices as well as extra care when preparing food are being used to help prevent the spread of disease. There is also a triage are setup on campus and staffed by medical professionals for any students who feels ill and would like to seek medical help.