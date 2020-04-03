CSU students begin the move-out process

Charleston Southern University students began the process of moving out of their dorm rooms on April 1st.
The school announced on March 23rd that students will finish the rest of the year online. For the next two weeks students will be checking out of their dorms and moving off the campus. The school is trying to limit the number of people on campus at one time to ensure social distancing.
"This year's been a really good year and it's a shock to see it end like this," said senior John Glisson.
Dean of Students Rev. Clark Carter said that the school year was going very well, the CSU students set a record for packing shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child during the fall semester and they were ready to finish strong in the spring.
"The spring semester had started with a bang with events like the Polar Bear Plunge. Two of our biggest events of the year, the SGA Spring Formal on the USS Yorktown and the Buc Fever Fair, an end of the year carnival that is attended by about 1000 people from the CSU family, were planned for March and April. Bummed out that we did not get to enjoy these events," Carter said.
Carter said that the school worked with other organizations and schools to help respond and plan an action to take to respond to the pandemic.
"We really were hoping to be able to finish out the semester somehow and someway, but we just couldn’t for the safety and health of our students. It was good to have other groups walking with us through this process. The South Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities (SCICU), The Council of Christian Colleges and Universities (CCCU), and our sister South Carolina Baptist Universities and Lowcountry schools were great organizations to work and consult with," Carter said. "We are blessed with incredibly bright and experienced trustees and senior leadership that helped us navigate these rough waters. So many people from our CSU family stepped up in a big way during this crisis."
Carter said that around thirty-five students will remain on campus during the closures for a variety of reasons such as homelessness and jobs. He said that all of the campus will be deep cleaned when all of the students leave campus. Carter said that the school will continue to prepare and maintain the school with the plan that students will return to campus in the fall.
We also assigning students for rooms in the fall, working of planning details for next year, and preparing for summer camps. Of course, we realize that we must plan like everything is going to be back to some kind of normalcy soon while mitigating the challenges that this pandemic brings," Carter explained.
Carter said that the school closure is unexpected, and that reminds him that life can always throw obstacles and change unexpectedly.
"Who would have thought just 3 short months ago we would be where we are now? We all thought that life would be following a routine, a rhythm that we were all accustomed to. Life is fragile. Things change. We are not promised tomorrow," Carter explained.
Charleston Southern has also established a COVID-19 Student Emergency Care Fund for students who need financial assistants during this time.
The fund will assist students who need financial help for food, housing, medicine, travel and education-related expenses.