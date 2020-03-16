CSU campus closing on Wednesday; will continue online instruction

This afternoon South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced an executive order that all public schools will close through the end of March. He strongly encouraged private schools and daycare facilities to follow suit.
In an effort to flatten the curve of coronavirus cases in the state of South Carolina, Charleston Southern University will close its campus to students on Wednesday, March 18, and continue online instruction through Tuesday, March 31. There are no COVID-19 cases on the CSU campus at this time.
Residents will be allowed on campus until Wednesday, March 18, at 3 p.m. to retrieve textbooks and necessities. At that time, residence halls will close. Students who do not have a plan in place should contact Residence Life immediately at reslife@csuniv.edu. International students may contact cgimple@csuniv.edu for arrangements.
All residents are required to complete this campus evacuation form as soon as possible. Students who participate in the federal work-study program will be paid during campus closure and should not report to work on Monday. Their supervisors will provide further instructions via email.
All staff members should report to work Monday, March 16, as regularly scheduled. Employees should contact their direct supervisor regarding work-from-home accommodations if they have children at home, are considered high risk, and/or in regular contact with others who are considered vulnerable.
The campus community should continue to follow the CSU website, campus-wide email, text message notifications, social media and the BucNation App for updates. Please check the CSU website regularly to ensure you have timely and accurate information.
Please remember that MUSC Health is offering a free Coronavirus Virtual Health Screening option, and continue to follow the CDC’s page for accurate information and advice regarding COVID-19.
For additional information regarding CSU’s COVID-19 response, please refer to this FAQ page.