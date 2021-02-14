Class at College Park Elementary raises thousands for local charities

What started off as a challenge from a College Park Elementary School teacher, Judy Rainey, has led to more than $2,500 for local charities.
Rainey, who was recently acknowledged as the Berkeley County School District teacher of the year, charged a group of first- and second-graders to “do something kind.”
Today, that kindness has aided Water Mission in providing clean drinking water throughout the world. The project also supplied books for children at MUSC.
Ambition to raise funds for the two charities first began in 2018.
“Social emotional learning is very important to me, so every year I really dig deeper into it,” said Rainey, whose class is now featured in a book titled “When Kids Lead.”
“This particular year in 2018, I just sent my kids the challenge of ‘I really just want you to do something kind.’” Rainey said.
In response to Rainey’s proposal for kindness, her multi-aged classroom composed of first- and second-graders, decided to create their own charity.
“All of a sudden this one particular day in 2018, I think it was October, and I was teaching a multi-age class at the time and one of my little 8-year-olds said, ‘Ms. Rainey we can do that.’ It was after reading about this little kid in California who started their own charity. And I said, ‘we could do what?’ And he said, ‘we could start our own charity,’” Rainey said.
The class decided to call their newly formed charity K.I.D.S, standing for Kids Inspired and Determined to Serve.
The students quickly developed a business strategy that involved selling handmade cards to fund the donations. With help from Kathy West, a former teacher and current card maker herself, the class began creating unique cards for a variety of occasions from birthdays to graduation.
So last year, when Rainey saw on Twitter that Adam Dovico and Todd Nelsoney were interested in featuring students that displayed leadership in their now published book titled “When Kids Lead,” she excitedly sent in the paperwork for her class to be considered.
“I worked up the nerve to fill out an application and sent it in,” Rainey said.
It wasn’t until May 2020 that the book was published. Upon seeing that the book was published, Rainey raced to get a copy to read and quickly saw that her class had been featured for their work with K.I.D.S.
The students involved in K.I.D.S continue to create cards with the hope to raise more money for charities to which they remain committed. Currently, the students are working on Valentine’s Day cards.
“The class that first started it has kept it going, they will come back to the younger classroom and mentor them and guide them as to how they can keep it going,” Rainey said. “All four [multi-age] classrooms are now working on it. It’s their charity not mine, they are in charge of it. We just take their ideas and let them know you can go in any direction with this and the sky’s the limit.”