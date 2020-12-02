Cane Bay singers among best in state

The Cane Bay Choirs announced Wednesday that they had nine singers selected for the South Carolina Music Educators Association (SCMEA) All State Choirs.
SCMEA selected 266 singers from almost 800 auditionees to make up three choirs.
Singers were required to record themselves singing their part as a soloist and were scored by choir directors from across the state.
Additionally, one singer tied for the highest score in the state in their voice category.
These singers are among the best of the best in South Carolina.
Jordan Allen, 10th grade
Robert Bare, 12th gread
Anna Brown, 12th grade
Hannah Brownlee, 10th grade
Lenyah Bryan, 12th grade
Monet Dean, 11th grade
Ana Decena, 11th grade
Aniya Nelson, 12th grade
Sky Suber, 10th grade