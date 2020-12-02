You have permission to edit this article.
Cane Bay singers among best in state

  Updated
Cane Bay High School

The Cane Bay Choirs announced Wednesday that they had nine singers selected for the South Carolina Music Educators Association (SCMEA) All State Choirs.

SCMEA selected 266 singers from almost 800 auditionees to make up three choirs.

Singers were required to record themselves singing their part as a soloist and were scored by choir directors from across the state.

Additionally, one singer tied for the highest score in the state in their voice category.

These singers are among the best of the best in South Carolina.

Jordan Allen, 10th grade

Robert Bare, 12th gread

Anna Brown, 12th grade

Hannah Brownlee, 10th grade

Lenyah Bryan, 12th grade

Monet Dean, 11th grade

Ana Decena, 11th grade

Aniya Nelson, 12th grade

Sky Suber, 10th grade