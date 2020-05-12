Beech Hill Elementary holds virtual tea

The Strands on the Beech Tea at Beech Hill Elementary has been a tradition at the school for twelve years. It has become a rite of passage for 5th grade girls at the school.
However, this year the tea looked a little bit different. Instead of meeting in person the students and their mothers and mentors met together virtually.
Jennifer Nix, Beech Hill Librarian, said that the school wanted to give students the opportunity to take part in the tea because of how much it means to them.
“This event our kids look forward to all year, and you don’t want it to fall by the wayside,” Nix said. “This is something they look forward to all of their years at Beech Hill.”
The tea would normally feature a speaker and a necklace presentation. However, since they could not hold the meeting in person teachers and district officials sent pre-recorded videos to the children for them to watch during their tea. The school also mailed the students their necklaces and they were presented with them at home.
Nix said that the school would normally provide lunch for the tea, but since the school was closed the meals were donated by Chik Fil a.