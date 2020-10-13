Ashley Ridge High School teacher Lindsey Jutzeler named DD2 Teacher of the Year

Ashley Ridge High School teacher Lindsey Jutzeler was named Dorchester School District Two 2020 Teacher of the Year at the Oct. 12th school board meeting.
Jutzeler joined the faculty at Ashley Ridge High School in 2010 after teaching at Summerville High School for three years. She teaches 10th-12th grade chemistry and Capstone Research.
After graduating from high school, Lindsey Jutzeler had no intent to become a classroom teacher, she said. She studied at the Medical University of South Carolina for four years in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology with a plan to earn her PhD and work in research.
As a graduate student, she participated in a student teaching fellowship and found her calling as a teacher.
She stated that watching a student toil through their own journey of ebbing and flowing with success is perhaps the greatest reward that she could have in teaching.
Ashley Ridge High School Principal Karen Radcliffe described Jutzeler as always searching for innovative approaches, and being collegial in sharing those ideas with other members of the faculty.
Her passion for science has guided her desire to afford students opportunities to excel in advanced coursework. She started the Advanced Placement Chemistry Program and began the AP Scholars Academy at Ashley Ridge High School.
These programs have opened access to students who are not deemed traditional Advanced Placement students. Jutzeler established herself as a school leader through organizing several Advanced Placement Fairs and Parent Information Nights that have been successful in growing these academically rigorous programs. She also coaches the school’s award-winning Science Quest Academic team.
A graduate of Clemson University with a bachelor's degree in Microbiology. Jutzeler earned graduate degrees from Medical University of South Carolina and College of Charleston.
Jutzeler was named from among five honor teachers selected by a committee of community members and educators.
The other Honor Teachers are Jennifer Roberts, GED teacher at Adult Education; Maree Carway, Kindergarten teacher at Summerville Elementary School; Tarrah Meyer, English/Composition teacher at Summerville High School; and Heather Watts, 5th-grade English/Language Arts at William M. Reeves, Jr. Elementary School.
The 2020 District Honor Teachers were also recognized at the Oct. 12th School Board meeting.
Source: Dorchester School District Two.