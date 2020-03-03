Ashley Ridge High School Fox Ridge Farm prepares for Foxtival

The Ashley Ridge High School Fox Ridge Farm is gearing up for the first ever Foxtival. The Foxtival will be held on March 14th from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The idea for the event came from the Future Farmers of America at the school who originally wanted to hold a fall festival at the school, but were unable to get the event together in time. They then decided to try and have an event in the spring time and that became the Foxtival.
"We wanted to have some fun activities for kids, students, and adults and also wanted to show off Fox Ridge Farm to the community," Ben Gibson said.
Admission to the Foxtival will be free for the public. There will be some events that will paid events however, these include bounce houses, carnival games, feeding the animals, goat cuddling, local vendors, food trucks and the plant sales. The proceeds from the paid events will go to benefit all Ashley Ridge High School student organizations.
The Foxtival will also have two cash prizes for DD2 elementary schools. The school with the highest percentage of students to attend the Foxtival will receive $300 and the school with the second highest attendance will receive $100.
Gibson said that he hopes the Foxtival will become a regular event in the community and welcomes all Ashley Ridge High School organizations to participate in the event and can keep any money their booth raises.
"The hope is that the Foxtival will be an annual event that the community puts on their calendar and makes plans for well in advance. As the farm grows and improves we are excited to have a day each year for everyone to come and enjoy it. It is hard to offer full access to a farm like this, but we want to be able to open up our gates for a day and let folks of all ages enjoy what the students work so hard on day in and day out! We also believe it is great to show off the efforts of not only the agriculture students, but all students at Ashley Ridge. We invite all student organizations to participate in the Foxtival and 100% of the money they make at their game or booth goes back to that group," Gibson said.