Arclabs to hold high school welding contests

Arclabs will conduct a welding competition for high school students on March 13.
This is the fourth annual Top Welder Challenge. The competition will feature both a practical and written portion of the competition.
The first place welder will win a full scholarship to attend Arclabs and second place will win a half scholarship and all other entrants will receive a $500 scholarship to attend the Arclabs Welding School.
“College is not for everyone. All too often students are attending four-year colleges and universities and acquiring large amounts of student debt with a low employment outlook.” said Eric Romanowski, recruiter at Arclabs Welding School. “By entering a skilled trade like welding, students can have a much lower debt ratio, as well as an abundance of job opportunities. We are fortunate enough to be able to assist these students in accomplishing this goal.”
The competition will be from 9 am to 2 pm at the Hanahan location at 933 Commerce Circle.
For more information regarding the welding competition and Arclabs Welding School, please contact Arclabs Hanahan at (843)261-0044.