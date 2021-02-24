$65,000 donation made by Dorchester Two Educational Foundation to DD2 schools

Members of the Dorchester Two Educational Foundation presented the board a check for $65,000 at the DD2 board of education meeting on February 8th. The funding was made possible through donations from the Bosch Corporation Community Foundation and other community support endeavors.
The district first formed the Dorchester Two Educational Foundation back in 2013, when members of the board and community originally began collaborating to work toward alternative sources of funding.
“How blessed we are that some years ago we had a board member who really wanted to start a foundation and began talking about it. [They] reached out to get the community involved and found Ms. Crosby to lead us and guide us,” said Joseph Pye, superintendent of DD2.
Since then, the program has made it its mission to create and build partnerships that support the mission and vision of the district. Jennie Crosby, Foundation Executive Director, has played a large role in developing the foundation.
The district says that the funds will be used for advancement of the Career and Technology Education program titled Project Lead the Way, which provides students with hands-on and real world learning experiences. Specifically, the donation will aid updates on robotics equipment and systems that will allow students to learn with modern STEM education technology.
“Together we are helping students to imagine what is possible,” Crosby said.