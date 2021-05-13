You have permission to edit this article.
Dorchester District 2 holding job fairs for school bus drivers

School bus drivers line up to pick up students. Dorchester District 2 is recruiting drivers at job fairs May 13 and 20. File/Staff

 By Andrew Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com

Dorchester District 2 is holding job fairs to recruit bus drivers.

The events will be held 9 a.m.-noon May 13 and 20 at the District 2 Transportation Office, 1325 Boone Hill Road, Summerville. Transportation staff members will be on hand to discuss the job.

Here are some of the benefits:

  • Starting pay is $14 per hour
  • Guaranteed 30 hours per week
  • Complete health benefits package
  • South Carolina Retirement System enrollment
  • Sick and personal leave allocations
  • Training provided 

Candidates must have a current CDL license and bus certificate from the S.C. Department of Education, or be willing to obtain them. They must have a good driving record with no more than four points charged against their license.

District 2 will conduct pre-employment criminal background screening and motor vehicle records checks.

To apply, go to www.ddtwo.org. For more information, contact tramsey@dorchester2.k12.sc.us or 843-873-6196. 