Dorchester County to Hold Free Community Emergency Response Team Training

The Dorchester County Emergency Management Department (EMD) will hold Free Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Training, in Summerville.
The seven-week training program will be held every Thursday night, from 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM beginning Thursday, March 19, at the Summerville Elks Lodge (105 Elks Lodge Lane). The training will culminate with a final exam, skills enrichment activities, and a disaster simulation on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Students are expected to attend all seven trainings and pass the final exam on the last Saturday morning to receive credit for completing the FEMA course. Residents are encouraged to register soon, as the course is limited to thirty participants.
A CERT is a group of volunteer citizens who are trained to assist their community in the event of natural or man-made disasters when emergency services may not be immediately available. CERTs are about readiness, people helping people, rescuer safety and doing the greatest good for the community.
CERT members are trained in disaster preparedness, fire safety, disaster medical operations, light search and rescue, team organization, disaster psychology and basic terrorism awareness.
When participants have completed the seven-week training, they will be eligible members of Lowcountry CERT, a not-for-profit organization that sustains CERTs in the Tri-County area.
Participants must be a Tri-County resident and a minimum of 18 years of age.
For more information please visit www.DorchesterCountySC.gov/cert. To register for the class, residents should contact Theresa McKnight with EMD via the contact information provided above by March 12, 2020.