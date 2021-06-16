Dorchester County obituaries for June 4-10

BANNISTER, Sam, 71, of Ridgeville died June 6. Arrangements by Albert A. Glover Funeral Home of Summerville.
BRACEWELL, Jack Warren, 97, of Summerville died June 6. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
CHUBB, Leslie Collean Segars, 59, of Summerville died June 9. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' Ladson Chapel.
CONE, Paul Jacob, 87, of Summerville died June 6. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
DuTART, Alice Kelly West, 49, of Summerville died June 6. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services.
HALLEX, Bernice Janelle, 72, of Summerville died May 28. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' Summerville Chapel.
LADSON, Gloria, 89, of Summerville died June 9. Arrangements by Albert A. Glover Funeral Home.
LAM, Bill, 69, of Summerville died June 6. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' Ladson Chapel.
LIGHTNER, Jack Peyton, 23, of Summerville died June 6. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
McCOY, Mark, 53, of Summerville died June 2. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' Summerville Chapel.
MIXSON, Betty B., 81, of Summerville died June 10. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
MUSHRUSH, Cheryl Bishop, 76, of Dorchester died June 7. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home.
WOHLRAB, Karen Ann, 60, of Summerville died June 7. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.