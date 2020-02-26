Demolition of Former Dorchester County Detention Center in St. George

The Demolition of the Dorchester County Detention Center located at 100 Sears Street will begin the week of March 1, 2020.
“We have not received any community feedback, however it was identified in our Facilities Maintenance Assessment completed in 2017 and then presented again to County Council as part of the FY 2020 budget process. We are notifying residents in the surrounding area with door hangers so that there is no confusion with regards to the activity.” Daniel Prentice, Dorchester County CFO said.
The goal is to eliminate an aged facility that has been vacant since 2016. A small portion (less than 10%) of the building has been leased by the St. George Police Department since 2017 and they are moving to a stand-alone facility that they own in conjunction with the demolition.
The County has incurred costs to keep the building online since 2016 and recognizes no other functional use based upon a rigid configuration as a former jail facility.
A portion will be paved to support parking for the various users of the Offices Annex (Old Courthouse) in front of the former detention center. That building is now fully occupied since the 1st Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office moved-in last December.
The former women’s wing of the building (constructed 2003, corner of Sears and Railroad Avenue where dumpster is located) will be preserved. The County will pursue grant funding to transform this portion of the building into a community center.
All work will take place between the hours of 6:00 AM and 6:00 PM, Monday - Friday. Weather permitting, all work is scheduled to be completed within 60 days. Sears Street will be closed to all traffic between Gavin Street and Railroad Avenue for the duration of the demolition.