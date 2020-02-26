Demolition of Former Dorchester County Detention Center in St. George

Demolition of the Dorchester County Detention Center located at 100 Sears Street will begin the week of March 1, 2020. All work will take place between the hours of 6:00 AM and 6:00 PM, Monday - Friday. Weather permitting, all work is scheduled to be completed within 60 days.
Sears Street will be closed to all traffic between Gavin Street and Railroad Avenue for the duration of the demolition.
Residents who live near the construction site are asked to contact Dorchester County Capital Projects Manager, Rebecca Dantzler at RDantzler@DorchesterCountySC.gov with any/all questions.