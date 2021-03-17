Deciding what to give up for Lent? Here's some ideas

I decided to give up complaining for Lent, but it’s way harder than I thought. Apparently “gripe” is my default setting.
Normally I’m pretty upbeat — unless I happen to think about death, or starving children, or dogfighting rings. Then I’m a sniveling mess. But I do try to move peacefully through life, and let the little things go. (That high-pitched cackle you hear is my husband ROTFL.)
Speaking of Widdle, he gave up chocolate for Lent, and should I not point out he prefers cheesecake anyway? But give him credit — he’s stuck to it. Yesterday he wanted a milk chocolate Hershey bar with almonds, but settled for the “ivory chocolate” with nuts. (We all know white chocolate isn’t chocolate at all, right?)
But I digress. Every year I ponder what to give up for 40 days. Some people go all in. They let go of alcohol, Amazon (!!), coffee or social media.
I can’t give up coffee because I don’t drink it. (I did go teetotal during Christmas and January — which just meant no glass of wine on Saturday nights, so don’t be too impressed.)
Maybe I could give up reading The Daily Mail, TMZ and Celebitchy. I could definitely give up Megan Markle forever.
I thought about canceling social media, but how sacrificial is that when you only skim Facebook five minutes a day? (That’s not a humble brag, BTW. I used to spend hours at a time on FB … until, like unlimited ice cream, it got boring.)
There are some good give-it-up-for-Lent pointers online and one that made my eyes pop. A Christian blogger suggested donating or throwing away 40 things for 40 days. Nope, not a typo.
“Walk around your house every day and collect 40 things” to get rid of, she advised. God bless her. If I had 1,600 items to trash or donate, I’d either be on “Hoarders” or the health department would be at my house by now.
Another mommy blogger hit pretty close to home with this: “Stop gossiping. If someone says something negative about another person, say something nice or don’t say anything at all.”
Ooof. It’s tempting to treat gossip as entertainment, even though I know it’s snarky. That’s something I need to work on.
Some other good ones:
• Stop swearing. (Lord, bridle my tongue!)
• Don’t eat out for 40 days.
• Hit pause on wearing makeup. (Never going to happen.)
• Stop watching Netflix.
• Give up secular music.
• Drink nothing except water.
These are pretty good ideas. But the one that keeps coming back on me like a boomerang is complaining.
We are what we think. We are what we say. (We’re also what we eat, but that’s a column for another day, when I’m not typing with one hand and gorging on Ben & Jerry’s salted caramel fro-yo with the other.)
So, complaining. Widdle and I are healthy, we’re not dreading a phone call from the doctor. We have a house and food and cars and running water. We have clothing and friends and luxuries like smartphones and TVs. We have the promise of life everlasting.
How do I express my gratitude for these gifts? By finding petty things to complain about: I didn’t sleep well. It’s raining and I can’t exercise outdoors. So-and-so snubbed me. We’re out of laundry pods. I need new running shoes AGAIN.
I’m too busy collecting grievances to appreciate the blessings showered on me.
So yes, I gave up griping for Lent. With discipline and prayer, maybe I can kick it for good.
Just don’t ask me to give up my chocolate Easter bunny.
Julie R. Smith, who bites the ears off first, can be reached at widdleswife@aol.com.