Death notices

BEAUMONT, Daniel Kurt, 69, of Dorchester died March 9. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
CRAWFORD, Norma Anne, 82, of Summerville died Mach 10. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
GORDON, Deborah S., 67, of Summerville died Mar. 9. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
HUTTON, Patricia, 83, of Summerville died Mar. 9. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Ladson Chapel.
MARTIN, Joseph, 64, of Givhans died March 10. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville.
MELTON, Kenneth T., 73, of Summerville died Feb. 22. Arrangements by Wells Cremation Service.
NEWELL, DeeAnn Elizabeth, 52, of Summerville died Mar. 9. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
PALMER, Kathleen Mead, 74, of Summerville died March 8. McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
POLITE, Nathan, 70, of Summerville died Friday. Arrangements by The Low Country Mortuary of North Charleston.
PRYOR, West, 94, of Ridgeville died March 10. Arrangements by The Serenity Mortuary of Summerville.
SCOTT, Belinda, 66, of Summerville died March 9. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
WASHINGTON, Stacy Dion, 45, of Ladson died Friday. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
WILLIAMS, George Jr., 78, of Ridgeville died Friday. Arrangements by The Serenity Mortuary of Summerville.