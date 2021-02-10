TURTLE TIMES: The Covid School Year

This school year has been different for teachers, students and even principals.
With all the changes this school year, teachers have been working to keep their students engaged in everyday lessons.
Teachers are having to change up the way they have taught in the past to include more technology due to the different learning models that the district is using.
Megan Morgan, fourth-grade teacher, is using a variety of different apps such as the Smart Learning Suite, fun videos and breakout rooms to keep students engaged in their learning.
Maree Carway, Kindergarten teacher, gives students opportunities to talk to each other.
“She does fun stuff like fun videos and brain breaks,” said Hathaway “Hattie” Hayes one of Carway’s students.
The students have been trying to make the best of this year too.
Jack Crosby and Lillie Mullinax said their teacher will do fun brain breaks.
“When everybody is stuck, we will all come back to it later with a fresh mind,” Crosby said.
“My teacher will put us in breakout rooms and also she will do Kahoot and Quizizz with us,” Mullinax said.
The special education teachers Bobby Behrens, Carly Park and Cornelia Castleman are working extra hard this year.
Special education students are either completely virtual and learn from home, or come to the school building five days a week.
Because of this, special education teachers had to get a little creative this year in how they deliver instruction.
“Park and I combined our classes and we teamed up," Behrens said. "For example, I will be teaching face to face in one room, while she’ll be teaching virtual in another room, and we will switch sometimes.”
“I do a lot of fun stuff like round of applause, pats on your back, shake break and games like Kahoot and GoNoodle,” Castleman said.
Even Katie Barker, the principal is working hard.
"As soon as the school year is over, I do a master schedule for the next year," Barker said. "Right now I am working on the fifth master schedule for this school year.”
While this is challenging, given the changes, Barker said she tries to keep her focus on why she wanted to be a principal.
“Being able to help, and seeing my teachers and students grow has really made all the hard work worth it,” Barker said.
The virtual teachers are also doing their best to teach during this time.
With students learning from home, teachers have had to completely revamp the way they deliver a lesson.
“I dig deeper into the lessons and teach them slower to make sure everyone understands what I’m saying,” Emily Evans said.
Instead of teaching a lesson for two days, she said she may stretch it out to five days.
While learning online is definitely different, students need to have a bit of fun, too.
“I like to reward my class by letting them change their backgrounds, have an early break, play fun activities, use breakout rooms for chat time, reward them by letting them leave early, and play all kinds of whole group games," said Janet Eldridge, a third-grade teacher.