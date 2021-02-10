TURTLE TIMES: Teacher of the Year Candidates

Every year, Summerville Elementary School selects a teacher of the year.
This award is given to a teacher based on how they taught their students.
This year's Teacher of the Year title went to Carisa (Desiree) House.
“In all honesty, I am still in shock," House said. "It is so humbling to be held in such high regard by my peers.”
The selection process for the Teacher of the Year title begins when teachers nominate coworkers who they feel has built relationships with their students and be able to teach the students well.
Teachers can accept or decline the nomination.
Once there are three nominees, they will be observed by members of the community and other administrators from around the district.
Candidates are then scored on their instruction and will take part in an interview. Whoever scores highest on the rubric, wins teacher of the year.
Candidates for this year's title also included Robert Marion and Emily Evans.
Robert Marion
Marion is a physical education teacher at Summerville Elementary School.
While Marion has been teaching for 38 years, this is only his first year at Summerville Elementary School.
“I wanted to help students and athletes reach their fullest potential. And I also wanted to coach,” Marion said.
He said he has never won teacher of the year before, because when he was teaching at the high school, but said he didn’t teach many classes because he is also a football coach there.
Emily Evans
Evans is a Virtual Acadamy first-grade teacher. She has been teaching for 8 years. This is her second-year teaching at SES. “I had a teacher that made me feel special, so I wanted to make children feel special, too.” Evans says. Evans has won teacher of the year once before in 2018 when she worked in Berkeley County.
Carisa (Desiree) House
House is a music teacher at SES. She has been teaching since the fall of 2001.
She said that after teaching middle school band, she wanted to venture outside of teaching.
“My mom had sat me down and had a pretty frank discussion about staying on track to become a teacher," House said. "I didn’t listen. The other jobs I did, though they were great, didn’t fulfill me the way teaching did. Teaching has been the most fulfilling thing out of them all.”
House has not won teacher of the year before, but she has been nominated previously.
Once a teacher wins, they sit on a committee of teachers for the district.
“We work together to problem solve issues in our district and make things better at our schools,” said outgoing teacher of the year Maree Carway.
Another responsibility of the winner is to collaborate with past teachers of the year to plan and celebrate for the new teacher of the year.