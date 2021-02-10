TURTLE TIMES: Teacher Feature: Music Teacher

You might think music teachers just teach music, but they can have an influence on people’s lives. Summerville Elementary School’s amazing music teacher, Carisa House, has made an impact on many over her twenty years teaching music education. While House has been teaching for twenty years, she has been at SES for the past seven. She loves her current job, but before she was an elementary teacher, she was a band director in Berkeley county. While House says her job has changed, she has discovered that the students continue to inspire her by simply being themselves.
Over the years, House has served as a mentor to a multitude of student teachers. House’s former student teacher, Jean-Claude Davidson, who now works in the district, fondly remembers his time in her classroom. “She gave me ideas that I would have never thought of,” Davidson said.
In addition to being a mentor, House has always been helpful to all the staff and teachers at SES. She has thought of tips and tricks to not only help music become more fun, but other teachers can use it in their everyday classrooms. She uses fun apps to makes music fun like quaver. She recently taught staff about Boom Cards, which are online flashcards where students can earn points and compete against each other. She has always been the first to really teach you what music is about. This is just one of the reasons why House is in the running for Teacher of the Year.
House knew she wanted to be a music teacher in 9th grade. Her love for teaching started to grow when she was helping somebody out with music. From then on, she knew she was going to teach music. Fourth grade student Lillyanna Moose says “Mrs. House has a big heart, is kind, caring, beautiful and unique in her own way,”