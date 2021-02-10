TURTLE TIMES: Tammy Dilday Profile

Tammy Dilday, the head secretary at Summerville Elementary School will for the past 15 years and it is incredibly sad to know that this is her last year here.
Throughout her time at SES, Dilday has experienced a lot of changes.
Many people are going to miss her and are always going to remember her for the imprint she has left on the school.
She was a stay-at-home mom for 15 years and was just lucky enough to find a job that was still flexible with her children and their schedules.
Dilday spent hours at SES volunteering while her three children were students at the school.
When the job became available, she snatched it up.
“It was an easy fit because my daughter was still at SES, and the hours were great,” Dilday said.
Dilday said she has enjoyed seeing the students and watching them grow up.
Around the school, she is known for her hugs and the friendship that she has forged with staff, students and their families.
Dilday said she has so many great memories at SES, it was hard for her to choose just one.
Fifth-grade teacher, Amy Millard said she has gotten close to Dilday over their years at the school together.
Millard said that when she came to SES in 2006, she and Dilday developed a connection when they found the enjoyed many things.
“I remember sitting up front in the office chairs just telling stories and making each other laugh,” Millard said.
Now that Dilday is leaving, the reins will will go to Denise Patrick.
Patrick has worked with Dilday daily for the past eight years.
“When you first met her, she would yell, “yellow door!” because the office used to be in the back,” Patrick said.
Working in the office without Dilday will more than double Patrick’s workload and will be challenging, something that Patrick said doesn’t scare her.
Patrick said she is incredibly sad that Dilday is leaving because they had grown so close over the years.
Patrick said that in her mind, the impact Dilday has had on the school is huge.
“She can connect with you, does not forget anything, and she knows everyone's aunts, uncles, grandparents and siblings,” Patrick said.
Dilday said she will miss seeing the students every day and the joy they bring to her life with just a smile, kind words, crazy drawings and a big hug.
Dilday was born in Camden, Arkansas, and lived there until 1986 when she moved to Greenville, where she lived for six years.
She has lived in Summerville now for 24 years.
“All the children have impacted me in different ways," Dilday said. "Working at SES opened my eyes to see that students' lives are very different. It made me aware of things I never knew, and made me more compassionate in everyday life. I sure view the world differently now, and I am glad I have had the experience to share this with my children.”