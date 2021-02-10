TURTLE TIMES: Nuts and Bolts of COVID

At Summerville Elementary School, health and safety is the number one priority and it's evident that staff and administrators are doing their best to keep teachers and students safe.
Custodians are working hard to make sure all surfaces are cleaned and sanitized, and the school nurse has been working hard to educate people on proper handwashing procedures and social distancing.
This school year, custodians have had to start cleaning in something called categories. First, they clean door handles, then light switches, as well as bathrooms and desks. Other frequently touched objects are washed as well, even the air! Every day between cohorts on the hybrid model, classrooms are sanitized using an electrostatic sprayer. This sprayer produces a mist of sanitizer that will help eliminate germs living in the air and will help keep students safe at school.
School nurse, English Myers, is making sure that SES follows the CDC’s guidelines to a t. Myers has started to present webinars to teach people how to stay safe, during this difficult time. One such example is her webinar educating people about what is in the vaccine. Myers hopes that this will help to make people more comfortable making the decision to get vaccinated, when they are available. Myers persuades people to stay Vigilant during this time. “I would suggest that people wear their masks and sanitize as much as they can,” Myers suggests.
Sandra Conroy, SES media specialist and student device support specialist, says she has helped to exchange student devices, as well as fix sound issues. On average, it takes Conroy and her assistant Darlene Reeser, between 15 and 30 minutes to fix each student device. She misses being able to have students come to the library this year and being able to help them find a great book to read. Upbeat and happy, Conroy enjoys her job, despite the challenges of COVID. While students are unable to come check out book in person, she has created a delivery system where books that students have requested will be delivered to their classrooms each week.
Katie Barker, principal at SES says being a principal during a pandemic has its challenges. Barker knows, however that it will all be worth it if everyone is able to stay happy and healthy. She is compassionate about her job, but misses the social interactions between students and teachers. Barker likes to give high-fives, and hugs, but she can’t during the pandemic.