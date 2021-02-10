TURTLE TIMES: Meet the staff of this year's Turtle Times

Molly Jackson
Molly Jackson is an 11-year-old girl who was born in 2009. While she was born in Summerville, she traveled a lot when she was young. She has also gone to Florida many times. Jackson’s favorite hobby is playing basketball. She says basketball is her favorite because she “enjoys making new friends.” Jackson says when she gets older, she wants to go to Paris or Hawaii. Jackson enjoys school, and her favorite subjects are math and social studies. By Hayes Baggett
Cailah Langston
Cailah Langston was born in Washington State in 2010. She moved to South Carolina in 2013. Cailah is kind, artistic, creative and she loves to draw. When she grows up, she wants to become an astronomer. She says, “her passion is for the stars.” She has many animals at home that she is passionate about, one is her dear dog Piggy. By Thames Couto
Hayes Baggett
Do you know anyone that likes baseball as much as Hayes Baggett? Hayes says, “Baseball is my favorite hobby because I meet new friends.” Hayes also likes going to camp so he can become a better baseball player”. Hayes is 10 years old, and was born in 2010. His favorite subject is math. His favorite color is blue, and he really loves Halloween. Hayes’ favorite place to go on vacation is Asheville. By Molly Jackson
Thames Couto
Thames is a bright 11-year-old kid who was born in 2009. Born and raised in Summerville, Thames has been at SES since pre-school. His family inspired him to come to SES and he did not want to go any other school. He has loved writing since he was a young child and wants to be a meteorologist when he grows up. "Meteorology is a blessing in disguise," Thames says.
Rocco Talucci
Rocco Talucci is a playful 11-year-old boy. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland in 2009. He has been here at SES for three and a half years now and his parents are the people he looks up to the most. Rocco’s favorite thing to do in his free time is to play outside with friends. Rocco likes this because he says, “it’s something to do and it is great exercise to run outside with my friends.” By Madelyn Marsaa
Andrew Coburn
Andrew Coburn was born in Summerville, South Carolina in December of 2009. In his free time, he likes to play video games. He says, “I like to play video games because I like the idea of what the person was going for and the theme of the game. I like to play with friends also.” This leads me to think that he is a future gamer or video game designer. I can’t wait to see what he does in the future. By Ethan Morgan
Lexie Sparks
Lexie is a 10-year-old girl born in 2010 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She has been a student as SES for 6 years. In her free time, she likes to play volleyball and basketball. She says she likes to play sports because she is “competitive, likes to win, and have fun.” By Weston Raila
Ethan Morgan
Ethan Morgan is a 10-year-old boy. He was born in May, 2010. When he is on his lunch break, he will eat lunch. After, if it is not bad weather outside, he will play but if it is, he will play on his tablet or read a book. His favorite thing to read is Harry Potter. Ethan says, “Once I sat down, I read it, and it started to get more interesting, so I wanted to read more.” By Maysie Runyon
Kyla Mcarthy
Kyla Mcarthy is 10 years old and is an only child. She was born in Summerville, South Carolina. Her favorite subject is social studies and her favorite color is purple. She likes to play online games with her best friend Kailee. She says, “I like to play because I like to see the different moods of the games.” By Kyleigh Shockley
Weston Raila
Weston Raila is a funny 11-year-old boy who was born in Maryland in 2009, and moved to Summerville when hew as in first grade. In his time way from his siblings Collins, Campbell, and Wyatt, Weston likes to play outside. Weston says, “When I am outside, I like to chase squirrels and try to catch one.” Weston also likes to play soccer. By Lexie Sparks
Madelyn Marsaa
Madelyn Marsaa has been a student at SES for 6 years! But it started when she was born in Atlanta, Georgia in 2010. Her favorite place to go is Florida, and one day hopes to go visit Maine. In her spare time, she loves swimming and basketball. She says she enjoys these sports because “it's something to do, and gets your mind of everything.” By Rocco Talucci
Kyleigh Noelle Shockley
Kyleigh Noelle Shockley is a unique 11-year-old girl born in Summerville, South Carolina. During her free time, she likes to draw and paint. She states, “I like art because I can express myself though the things I draw and I feel like I can do whatever I want, and that gives me a little bit of freedom from everything that is going on the world.” Since she was four, Kyleigh has always wanted to help people and when she gets older, wants to pursue a career in the medical field. There, she will be able to help even more people. By Kyla McCarthy
Mayson “Maysie” Runyon
Mayson “Maysie” Runyon was born in September 2009 in Summerville, SC. In her spare time, Maysie loves to play on her tablet and play Roblox and watch Disney +. “Roblox is entertaining because it is fun to play,” Maysie says. Maysie also loves to play outside with her dog in her backyard. By Andrew Coburn