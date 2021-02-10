TURTLE-TIMES: Assistant Principal Intern

Summerville Elementary has a new assistant principal intern.
Lindsey Hallock attended Summerville Elementary School as a third-grader.
She went on to graduate from Summerville High School, then soon after attended Brigham Young University in Utah, where she completed her bachelor's degree.
After moving back to South Carolina, Hallock was hired as a fifth-grade teacher at Windsor Hill Elementary School only a few days before Meet the Teacher Night.
She said she was in a hurry to get the classroom ready, but with some help, she got it done in just enough time.
After spending seven years at Windsor Hill, she started working at Spann Elementary as a fourth-grade GATE teacher, where she has been for the past 10 years.
During this time, Hallock said she realized she wanted to be able to interact with the staff and the students more.
Hallock completed her master’s degree in school administration at the University of South Carolina.
Now that the district administration intern position was open, she made the decision to leave the classroom to take this opportunity to further her career.
Hallock received an offer to intern at both Spann and Summerville elementary schools, working part time at each school. Later, she became the full-time intern at Summerville Elementary School.
Hallock said she became an educator so she can help children to reach their goals. She said she believes students can do tough things and wants them to know that they are loved.
Hallock said she hopes to inspire school children to become life-long learners. She said she also wants to lift other educators up and help support their ideas about what is best for children.
Hallock said she enjoys her work as an assistant principal because she can see rewarding aspects, such as being able to get to know the staff and students more. But she said it's not all fun and games.
She said this new position has shown her how difficult it can be to make sure the day-to-day operations at a school run smoothly. She's got a lot of scheduling to do, which can get tough sometimes because she said she has a lot to keep up with. In the end though, Hallock said she gets the job done.
Summerville Elementary School’s current assistant principal, Deborah Cruse, is one of Hallock’s mentors.
Cruse said she believes that Hallock is a good fit for the position because “she is kind, has patience and overall is a good person.”
Cruse also said she knows that she can rely on Hallock because when something needs to get done, she has great ideas that will help the whole school.
“She has jumped in to help with everything, from bus duty, to breakfast and lunch pick up-drop off, to instructional support for teachers and students, helping with discipline, encouragement and expectations," Cruse said. "She does it all.”
Hallock also helps Virtual Academy students and teachers.
Hallock has been teaching for a total of 18 years. She has four children, a son and three daughters, and lives in Summerville.