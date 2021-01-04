Teachers shares photography skills with SHS students

More Information
A native of Hilton Head, photographer Stephanie Shank has lived in Summerville with her husband for the past three years, and they just love this area.
In May, she obtained an Master of Fine Arts degree from the Savannah College of Art & Design (SCAD). Her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree was obtained from Clemson University.
She also has a Master of Arts in teaching, and she teaches photography at Summerville High School.
This past summer, she had an exhibit at the Public Works Art Center here. Her subjects encompass fine art, product, portrait, and wedding photographic images.
Regan: You said you started photography at Hilton Head High School (student newspaper and yearbook)? Your teacher saw talent?
Shank: While in high school, I took every art course available to me and loved each one. I worked with the yearbook while studying drawing, painting, ceramics, and photography in the Fine Arts Department. Each of my instructors was outstanding and, at the time, I preferred being in an art room rather than my academic courses. This is where I fell for the camera and the art of photography.
R: What was the focus of your BFA undergraduate degree?
S: Yes, following high school, I attended Clemson University where I received my BFA with an emphasis in ceramics and photography in 2007. It was a very small program—I think only about 100 students total, so we were able to create this supportive community of young artists who were all advancing their skills.
R: What was the MFA program like at SCAD, and how has it helped you grow?
S: The MFA in photography program at SCAD was intense, but I enjoyed every second of it. The program challenged me as an artist while guiding my professional practice and improving my technical skill. Professionally, my time at SCAD allowed me the opportunity to research, study and engage with practicing artists while continuing to develop my own personal style. My work is stronger now and I owe it all to my time at SCAD.
R: How has the pandemic impacted your photography business?
S: The pandemic has made everything interesting. I finished my MFA right as we were adapting to life in quarantine and I think, at that point in my life, I had never spent so much time at home.
Thinking that the pandemic would be short-lived, I poured my extra time at home into framing and preparing for my exhibition at the Public Works Art Center and prepping for the next stages of my business plan.
I had grand plans to work with families, couples, and businesses to meet their photographic needs; however, out of an abundance of caution, it is all still on hold. I am working with small groups and close friends but have not ventured too far out of my “bubble.”
While building my business and creating art, I work full-time teaching photography at Summerville High School. I have been teaching photography at the high school level for the past 12 years (three at Summerville so far).
It is extremely rewarding to have the opportunity to share my passion for photography and the visual arts with my students.
R: Your range of subjects as a photographer is diverse--from fine art to product to portraits to weddings. Is there a favorite area you like to focus on?
S: My favorite place is the lighting studio creating fine art imagery and working with products. For me, there is something so fulfilling about working with light while arranging and rearranging my subjects to create that perfect composition. I discovered this while studying the work of Imogen Cunningham and Karl Blossfeldt. Their use of light to enhance the most intricate details of their subjects is so captivating.
R: What advice would you have to other aspiring photographers out there?
S: My advice for aspiring photographers would be to study the masters, read everything you can, take as many photos as you can, and create a strong, well-rounded portfolio to market your work. Most of all, talk to people. You will be your strongest advocate.
R: Do you have any exhibit up anywhere currently, or plans for one? Any aspirations to teach photography?
S: I do not currently have anything hanging, but I have applied for a few opportunities for 2021 and 2022. I hope they work out but, if not, I will keep creating while teaching my Summerville students new, cutting-edge techniques.