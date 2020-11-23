Storyteller perfects the gift of gab

We are very fortunate locally to have a terrific professional storyteller in Tim Lowry, whom I first profiled back in November 2017 and then again in December 2018 .
A Kentucky native, Tim has lived in South Carolina for more than 30 years. His repertoire ranges from folk tales to Bible stories to original works.
He just performed in an online “Tellabration!” on Nov. 21 put on by Storytelling Connections and the Virginia Storytelling Alliance.
A well-told story is the pure cane sugar in the sweet tea of life. Locals know Lowry serves up a refreshing brew of historic facts, regional folk tales, and personal narratives garnished with poetic language that is never saccharine, but unmistakably Southern.
Southerners are different, and Tim champions that difference in many tales that cover burial customs, food traditions, superstitions, wedding etiquette, and everything else one should know about life in the American South.
Regan: How did this recent special “Tellabration!” show come about?
Lowry: Tellabration is a world-wide celebration of the art of storytelling. It is an opportunity for storytellers to promote the art form in a creative way. This show was conceived to introduce “new ears” to this age-old art form. Online events give folks the opportunity to log on and see what all the talk is about. I am beginning to think of Zoom sessions as America’s front porch — a casual meeting place where everyone is invited to practice the gift of gab.
R: Are you doing mostly virtual online events during COVID-19? Will you be doing a Walking Tour or two of Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” during Summerville’s Third Thursday night on Dec. 17th this year especially since the Third Thursday event recently started back up again?
L: I am still telling stories on Zoom, YouTube, Google Classroom and/or any other creative method we can think up! My online presence has been growing and it is my hope and prayer that, during this Christmas season, it will explode! I have an online version of Charles Dickens “A Christmas Carol” I hope will bring comfort and joy to homes everywhere. It is a new twist on a classic. Sprinkled among the dramatic scenes are cooking demonstrations from my kitchen in which I teach viewers how to make a proper Mrs. Cratchit Christmas Pudding. I think of it as Charles Dickens meets Julia Child! The show will be available for purchase at my website throughout the holiday season.
R: Do you know how many storytellers there are? I saw this online: https://www.scstorytellingnetwork.org/services.
L: The South Carolina Storytelling Network has been inactive for some time. It is unknown as to how many storytellers are out there, but professionals like me have been around for a while. My colleague, Connie Regan-Blake from Asheville, NC, is considered professional storyteller #1 because she was the first person to file a tax return as “Professional Storyteller” back in the 1970’s. Her collected papers are part of the American Folk Life collection at the Library of Congress.
R: Hubspot’s blog: https://blog.hubspot.com/marketing/10-best-storytellers ranks songwriter Bruce Springsteen as the #6 Best Storyteller.
L: Hmmm, Bruce is #6, huh? Well, not bad. He should keep working at it. That’s the essential thing. Keep working at it.
R: Is it true that your usual monthly performance series at Timrod Library are postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19? (You have been doing that series since Sept. of 2014). Will they offer that virtually online?
L: Yes, the Timrod series is currently suspended. That historic institution is a lovely hub of quiet, quaint, and quirky cultural activity. I love and miss it, but we will have storytelling again. Right now, we must practice patience and keep the faith. In the meantime, I am doing some online programming for Summerville’s other library. Look for winter offerings from the public library’s Facebook page. Rumor has it that the Cratchit’s from Dickens’ beloved novel may show up there during the month of December.
R: Do you have a favorite “story” you just love to tell—is it Dickens’ works?
L: It is hard to choose a favorite. There are many stories I love to tell and if I go too long without telling them, I get to missing those characters, that place. I return to Dickens “A Christmas Carol” repeatedly, not just at Christmastime! Generally, I take a long walk in July and quote the whole thing to myself just to check in on Bob Cratchit and the family and see how everyone is doing. More information will be online as it becomes available on my website: www.storytellertimlowry.com.