Q&A with singer Shyleah Booker

I leaned about a unique event through a Facebook posting recently. Trident United Way is about to wrap up hosting it's first ever “Sing United” competition to raise money for community programming. I then found out one of the finalists is singer Shyleah Booker of Summerville.
After four rounds, she made it to the final round which culminated on Monday, where she competed with Gritty Flyright. Initially, there were 32 singers competing online. The results of the finals were: ________________ . The winner gets $2,500 cash, a music video produced, a private photo shoot, and more.
The top four singers receive additional prizes including a mentor session with Emmy award-winning producer Adam Paul with 7 Cinematics and a live recorded session with Fox Music House. There are also prizes for the top eight and the top 16 singers. Basically, the public was invited to vote online for their favorite singer, and each vote cast costs $1 as a donation to United Way.
As of this writing, Shyleah has received over 3,000 votes which equals $3,000 raised by her for the nonprofit. She was the lone high-schooler in the competition, while most of the competitors were college age.
“Sing United” is the brainchild of Laura Stauter of MyFanraiser.com as she conducts similar events throughout the U.S.
Stauter said she is very impressed with Shyleah’s talent and Charleston’s rich arts culture. She began this effort when the COVID-19 pandemic started and said that they have raised $500,000 for United Way organizations from Florida to Washington state. You can find a video of Shyleah’s powerful singing voice at https://www.facebook.com/SingUnitedTrident/videos
Regan: How did you get involved with the “Sing United” competition?
Booker:It came about because a good friend of my mom’s and I who is actually one of my school counselors recommended that I join to get my name out there, all the while doing a great cause, so I did just that! It really tested my motivation because it was late nights, so I had to stay up to get videos ready. It actually made me enjoy what I do even more.
I definitely felt there was a lot of competition. There is so much talent. I am amazed by the community support.
R: Is this the first music competition you have ever been in? How have you liked this experience?
B: No, this was not my first time. I have also participated in many choir competitions over the years with my chorus class and I traveled to Tallahassee, Florida to do a competition, but it was rigged for money. My experience with the Trident United Way was amazing. I honestly was not expecting this much support from my community and so I really loved experiencing that. It has also improved many skills that I have been working on in my music career. Al in all, I am very thankful.
R:How long have you been a singer? Where did you learn to sing?
B: I have been singing since the age of four. I learned how to sing from God giving me the voice passed down from family members. My first song that I learned was on my couch and, after I learned it, I had sung it at my church, and everyone was blown away! I just skyrocketed from there.
R: What are the different singing groups that you are in? Where do you perform?
B: I have a small group called the “G-code” and we are a gospel/inspirational trio that sings at all kinds of events and at churches. The G-code has participated in over 250 events over the years.
R: You graduate from high school in June. Will you major in music in college? What are your plans?
B:Yes, I do graduate in June. I plan on going to college for music down the line, but I will be joining the Air Force later this year and going to college soon after that. I will also be starting up my clothing brand called “Ayumi” (an Indian word for “hope” and “a hard worker”) very soon! I got that name from my grandmother. I plan on launching that at the beginning of August. It is college-style clothing.
R: Do you play any musical instrument as well? Would you like to sing in a band?
B:Yes, I do play a few instruments. I play the piano, saxophone, guitar, and ukulele. Yes, I wouldn’t mind at all to sing in a band.
R: Who do you admire in terms of singers and performers and why?
B: I admire the control of voices! I admire the love and passion that different people have for music and why. I just love everything about music.
R:What is your favorite type of music (Gospel,R&B,etc.)?
B:My all-time favorite would have to be gospel! All glory goes to the man that gave me this gift to share to everyone! I also love R&B, Soul,and Inspiration!