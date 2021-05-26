Q&A with children's book author Julie Packett

With the school year ending and Mars being explored, it’s a good time to interview Julie Packett, the author of “The Chronicles of Ms. Clarke’s Class: Science Night.” Julie attended UNC Asheville and obtained a degree in Atmospheric Science. One of her professors had written a book for kids which got her thinking that she would like to someday write a weather book for children.
She was a meteorologist at the National Weather Service (NWS) under NOAA (National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration). She used to visit schools to give science talks on weather safety and knowledge. Check out Ms. Clarke’s Class YouTube.com channel and find Julie’s weekly chapter reads.
Julie says it is so important for kids to enjoy the learning process and feels STEM activities can be incorporated into the classroom in a non-intimidating way. She and her husband have two children — her 12-year-old son is into robotics which he started in 4th grade. Her 9-year-old daughter is good at math but also enjoys reading and drawing. Julie will have a book signing at Main Street Reads here on May 29 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: https://mainstreetreads.com/event/booksigning-science-night-by-julie-packett/
Regan: How did you come to write “Science Night”?
Packett: I wanted to write a fictional children’s book about a girl learning about weather. The start of that untitled book is chapters 1, 3 and 5 of “Science Night.” As I wrote those chapters, I found myself interested in the other characters and decided to explore the idea of telling a story through dual perspectives.
The two main characters are Julie and Robbie. Ms. Clarke assigns each student a classroom job like line leader, door holder, etc. Julie is assigned the role as classroom weather reporter and, although she loves learning about weather, she struggles with stage fright. I very much based Julie’s personality on my own. Robbie is more outspoken. Although I didn’t know my husband in fifth grade, I used him as inspiration for Robbie’s extroverted personality.
R: Did the story flow out of you?
P: It felt very natural. I would sit down at my computer and just start telling the story, one chapter at a time. As I wrote, I laughed out loud, at times I cried, and other times I felt immense pride for the characters. After finishing chapters, I would read them to my kids and get their take on it. They played a big role in how the story transformed.
The nicest compliments I’ve received come from children who enjoyed “Science Night” and want to read more about the students in 5B. That feedback has been motivating, and I can’t wait to share the next book. Amazon’s KDP (Kindle Direct Publishing) program, it has given me, a person with no prior publishing experience, a way to easily distribute my work to the public. My goal was never to sell a million copies, and I haven’t. However, I felt enormous support from my community and hope to share more copies with kids across the nation.
R: How did you find your wonderful illustrator-MacKenzie Fulmer?
P: I asked Kevin Morrissey, a veteran DD2 art teacher, to help me find the right person. He shared Mackenzie’s contact information and, after checking out her work online, I knew she could capture the simplistic yet fun style I wanted to include in the book.
MacKenzie went to Rollings Middle School of the Arts, attended Fort Dorchester High, and graduated from the SC Governor’s School for Arts and Humanities. She attended college in Kansas City, Missouri, where she still resides, but her family remains in the Charleston area. Although we’re a thousand miles away from each other, it’s been such a pleasant experience working with her. In fact, she is illustrating my second book.
R: Tell us a little bit about your forthcoming second book, “Battling Bots” (due out by September).
P: “Battling Bots” picks up right where “Science Night” ends, but Ms. Clarke’s students are tackling a new STEM endeavor. After a field trip to a high school robotics competition, the students are motived to start their own robotics team. “Battling Bots” is once again told through dual perspectives, but not via Julie and Robbie. Instead, the reader learns more about other classmates.
R: What is your day job?
P: The completion of “Battling Bots” has been slow, but that’s because I’m not a full-time writer. I still work for the NWS, just not as a meteorologist. I support the agency in an administrative position.
R: Are you hopeful that today’s kids will do well in science and math to pursue careers in STEM?
P: STEM fields don’t have to be unreachable, and I hope my books encourage students, teachers, and parents to explore the world of science and technology. Different STEM communities have been so inspiring. The robotics community is full of enthusiasm and innovativeness. The level of excitement and sense of fellowship is undeniable. Even if my kids don’t end up in a STEM field as a profession, there is so much joy, confidence, and knowledge to be gained by participating in STEM activities.
R: Do you think there is a third book you may have in mind to keep continuing this series and characters?
P: I have enjoyed this process and can confidently say writing and sharing “The Chronicles of Ms. Clarke’s Class” has been one of the highlights of my life. I hope the school year continues for 5B in a third book.