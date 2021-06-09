Q&A with Carole Bruno

Summerville’s Carole Bruno is a self-taught collage/mixed media artist. She has been an exhibiting member of the Carnes Crossroads Artist Cooperative (CCAC) since 2019 and her webpage there is: https://www.carnescrossroadsartistcooperative.com/category/carole-bruno-arts
Carole is also an exhibiting member of the Summerville Artist Guild. Her roots are in folk art which is the basis for her abstracts, collage work, and jewelry. Bruno began as a decorative painter, and then worked in oils, watercolor, colored pencil, and batik before focusing on mixed media and jewelry. She enjoys working with color and shapes to see what happens, and still enjoys decorative painting on items like trays, boxes, and baskets. During June, you can see some of her works at the Coastal Coffee Roasters downtown. Her work is available at Katie Mae's Klassy Antiques and Flea Market and CCAC’s Gallery in Studio 4 in the Public Works Art Center here in Summerville.
Regan: When did you begin as an artist?
Bruno: About 25 years ago, a dear friend suggested we take a pottery class. I talked her into taking a painting class instead. After that, we took many painting workshops together, but she never let me forget that we never took the pottery class!
R: You have worked in many mediums. Do you have a favorite even though you love it all?
B: Acrylics are my favorite medium. I use them to paint the papers I use in my mixed media and collage work, in my original paintings, and on my decorative art pieces.
R: Are you primarily focused on jewelry design or mixed media at this point?
B: I try to spend an equal amount of time on both, but since I accept both art and jewelry commissions, it can vary. I am just finishing up two commissioned paintings which will give me more time to work on my summer and Father’s Day jewelry.
R: Did you attend college for art? Who or what would you say has had the largest influence on your art?
B: My training has been through workshops with artists whose work I find interesting. By that I mean artists who use their medium in unconventional ways or have unique techniques.
R: What do you find the most challenging when creating works of art?
B: Probably working with color is the most challenging for me. Color affects the other colors around it, the composition of the piece, and how the viewer reacts to the piece.
R: Do you have a theme on display at Coastal Coffee Roasters this month?
B: My works on display do not have a singular theme. The unifying aspect of the display is that it represents the variety of mediums that I use.
R: Would the public have a chance to meet you, or would that be at the Carnes Crossroads Artist Cooperative?
B: They can find me in the Carnes Crossroads Artist Cooperative Gallery in Studio 4 at the Public Works Art Center on Saturdays from 2 to 5 p.m. I encourage anyone who has not yet been to the Center to visit soon.
R: What advice would you have for those wanting to pursue art as a vocation? What’s next for you?
B: I am not sure I am really qualified to answer that first question. However, I think this Vincent Van Gogh quote answers both questions: “I am always doing what I cannot do yet, in order to learn how to do it.” In other words, to be an artist you need to continue to learn. That’s my advice to someone wanting to be an artist and that’s always what’s next for me. On June 19, I will be over at Coastal Coffee Roasters from 1 to 2 p.m. for a meet and greet.