Q&A with authors Joseph & Matthew Tallon, “100 Days in Vietnam: A Memoir of Love, War, and Survival”

On the last day of their ground war in Vietnam in 1972, 25-year-old Lieutenant Joe Tallon is shot down by an enemy missile. Forced to eject from their OV-1 Mohawk, he and his technical observer, Specialist-5 Daniel Richards, land in the flaming wreckage. Tallon survives but Richards does not. Stateside, Tallon begins to heal and proceed with his life, but the loss of Richards is never far from his mind. Forty years later, Joe embarked on a quest to bring recognition to the sacrifice of Daniel Richards and secure a Purple Heart for his family.
The book shows war through the emotions of the man who survived it: the drudgery and monotony of airfield life, the heartache of a newlywed missing his wife, the terror of combat missions, the agony of injury and rehabilitation, and the bittersweet relief from completing his final mission to bringing recognition to his fallen comrade.
Later, after obtaining a master’s in education, Joe taught high school social studies. Now retired, he has been an active volunteer and fundraiser for the local chapter of the Disabled American Veterans. He has been married to his wife Martha Anne for 50 years and has two sons and six grandchildren. His son Matt is also an Army vet.
Regan: How did the book come about?
Matthew: In 2009, my father handed over a stack of handwritten yellow pad pages divided into scenes. This was not long after the death of his father. It was a moment we thought would be great to capture the memories while we still could.
Joseph: My high school students at St. George High had heard some of my stories and suggested I write a book, so this is a promise I made to them I also wanted others to know about Daniel Richards.
R: Is there a reason why you chose the Army rather than the Navy which is where your dad served?
Joseph: I was drafted just like my dad. I tried to get into the Air Force flight program, but it was not readily available, so I volunteered for the Army two days before my draft date to get into Officer Candidate School (OCS).
R: How were you and your brother Josh’s military experiences?
Matthew: I preferred Germany over serving in Korea as my wife could be there and we could explore much of western Europe. I worked with some of the best Americans — truly team players committed to one another. The camaraderie overseas was especially strong because we were all quite a distance from our extended families back in the states. I formed many friendships that continue to this day and feel fortunate to have been entrusted with leadership positions at such an early age out of college.
Joseph: While it can be challenging for my family, the leadership opportunities, education courses, and ability to work with and develop friendships with a diverse group of motivated soldiers has been the reason I’ve continued to serve for over 16 years.
R: Do you see a reduction in the number of those enlisting?
Joseph: The number of people volunteering always declines during periods of economic growth and increases during a depression, but most Americans will not volunteer for the military. The economic climate affects the number more than the political one.
R: What more would you like to see done to help our (Vietnam) veterans?
Joseph: Once the concern was for jobs. Now it is for better medical care. The VA is slow to acknowledge and recognize the effect of exposure to Agent Orange on veterans. Many die before they are helped.
R: Do you feel there should be a Department of Peace?
Joseph: Every soldier who has experienced combat wants peace but realizes we must fight to keep it. A Department of Peace is not a viable answer.
Matthew: With the US government’s annual defense spending totaling as much as the next 10 nations combined, we are unchallenged currently on the conventional battlefield. Instead, we see increasing cyber threats, terrorism, and the danger of bad actors obtaining nuclear weapons a constant concern. I’d like to see levels of defense spending contract during periods of relative peace and investments in the Department of State’s diplomatic and peace building capacities increased.
R: Have you healed since your Vietnam experiences?
Joseph: My back, neck, knees, ankles, hips, wrist, and head take turns causing me pain and suffering. A pain-free day is very rare.
R: Has the book experience brought you two closer together as father and son?
Joseph: Yes, working with Matthew on this book has brought us closer. We now feel like fellow soldiers as much as we feel like father and son. I have shared memories with him that I had not shared with anyone before.
Matthew: Yes! One of the important things was to see my father as a young man and learn of his life well before he had children. I think it has demystified him and given me a fuller picture of who he was, what he experienced, and how it changed him. Going through this collaborative writing process during the years when I, too, became a father gave me a great perspective on our father-son relationship and hopefully helped me to be a better dad myself.
