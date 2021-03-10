Q & A with author & musician Thomas Bailey

I noticed an upcoming book signing on this author happening from 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Antiques & Artisans Village on Old Trolley Road and wanted to profile him. Tom Bailey is an author of not just one, but now two books plus he is also an accomplished musician —specifically, a keyboardist (organist & pianist). Bailey is the Director of Music/Organist at St. Joseph Catholic Church. He grew up right here in Summerville. An interesting family history note is that his paternal grandmother’s family, the Warings, were among the first settlers in Charleston and Summerville. His great-grandfather Thomas R. Waring was the police chief here from the early 1900’s until the early 1940’s patrolling the streets on his horse, Minnie.
Q. Regan: Tell us about your first book in 2017 – it’s a memoir?
A. Bailey: Yes, my first book, “Tales of An Itinerant Musician”, published in 2017, is a memoir. For years, people asked me to commit to print the stories that I had told at parties and other gatherings. Some are funny, others are sad, and a few are downright ribald, but all are true.
R: Now, you have the sequel, “Playing Around: Further Tales of An Itinerant Musician”?
B: “Playing Around”, published in October 2020, is a sequel. Its pages are filled with colorful characters I have encountered and outrageous experiences which I have had over the past 45 years as a working professional musician.
R: Do you think you have a third book up your sleeve and, if so, what would that be about?
B: Yes, I probably have enough material for a third book. However, if I write it, it will be in the distant future.
R: When did you learn piano? And organ? Any preference? What is the most memorable concert you performed at (OR) what is your favorite piece of music to play & why?
B: My mother was a concert pianist and performed a lot with both chamber and string orchestras. Her father was a violinist upstate in a community orchestra. I began formal piano lessons at the age of five but was picking things out by ear at around age three. I began organ study when I was 14 and had a church job at 15 and had a first steady job working at restaurant at that age. For classical and sacred repertoire pieces, I prefer the organ.
I enjoy playing popular and commercial music on the piano. Some favorite performance memories at the organ happened during seven consecutive years from 1986 to 1992. I gave solo organ recitals at Piccolo Spoleto and also played in Paris, France in 2018. As a pianist, it was a rare privilege to play for the great American playwright Tennessee Williams every night for two weeks. It was also an honor to be invited to perform at the Liberace Museum in Las Vegas in 2002. As an entertainer, my favorite venue is the Francis Marion Hotel in Charleston. I have a long history both personally and professionally with that grand old establishment.
R: What is more difficult — performing music or writing a book?
B: It is definitely more challenging for me to write than to play. I have never been conscious of a time when I did not play the piano, but I have to work at writing. My brother and sister-in-law are the professional writers in the family.