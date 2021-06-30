Q&A with artist Carla Hood

It’s been a little while since I profiled an artist who is part of the local SAG: Summerville Artist Guild. Carla Hood paints original art and prints for the public. Her work is also featured at the Art on the Square art gallery in Nexton. She is also connected with Charleston Decorative Painters. She paints an array of subjects such as nature scenes, animals, and flowers.
Regan: How did you become an artist? You are self-taught? Have you taken a lot of classes along the way?
Hood: I have always been a lover of art. Watching both my children create beautiful art in college inspired me to give painting a try after retiring from nursing. I have been fortunate to take classes from several exceptional artists from across the country – mainly through the art guilds I belong to. My son is great at critiquing my work and offers many helpful and insightful suggestions.
R: What medium do you primarily use to paint with?
H: When I first decided to give painting a try, I started with acrylics and watercolor. Then, a good friend introduced me to the “world of oils”, and I was hooked. I also really love working in colored pencil. Though a more tedious and slower process than oil, I love the effects created by layering colors.
R: Who or what were your primary influences to you as a creative?
H: I love the work of the Old Masters – Rembrandt, Vermeer, Michelangelo. The realism and attention to detail in their work leave me in awe.
R: What are your favorite subjects to paint and why?
H: My favorite subjects are birds, animals, and flowers. There is so much beauty to be found in nature. Trying to capture that beauty is a personal challenge.
R: How has both the Art on the Square gallery and the Summerville Artist Guild helped you as an artist?
H: Both the guild and the gallery have opened up a whole new world to me. Sharing ideas with other artists, learning new skills, and seeing what another artist can create, both inspires and challenges me to improve as an artist myself.
R: What is the “Charleston Decorative Painters” that you have been involved with all about?
H: Charleston Decorative Painters is a wonderful group of artists who get together to share ideas and paint together while improving one’s painting skills. They offer numerous painting seminars throughout the year led by top artists across the country.
R: What advice do you have for aspiring artists out there?
H: Don’t be afraid to try a new subject or medium. Every artist has to find what medium works best for them. Practice, practice, practice. Get involved with local art guilds and meet fellow artists. Artists, as a whole, love to share ideas and learn from each other.
R: What is coming up for you in terms of either art being displayed or contests or teaching art is concerned?
H: Currently, my art is on display at the Art on the Square Gallery over in Nexton in Summerville.