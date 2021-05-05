Q&A with actor Jonathan Adams

This week’s profile is on a local actor who kind of fell into it! He is represented by both the Millie Lewis agency in Summerville as well as the Ultimate Model Management, Inc. in Atlanta.
A Cleveland native with an U.S Air Force background, Adams came here in 2001. He majored in Business Administration in college. Aside from acting, he plays guitar and drums and is in the band “4 Deep” (Gospel/R&B/Blues) that performs at weddings, corporate, and church events.
Jonathan, known as “Mr. JTA”, is the manager of JTA Productions & Management where he manages 3 musical acts: Walter Barnes, Jr. & Men of Ministry (Gospel group), Vikki Barnes (Gospel singer), and Walter Barnes, Jr. (Musician/Singer/Dancer) who plays bass guitar, sings and dances for Grammy Award Winner Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds.
Regan: You said you started acting in late 2017?
Adams: In November 2017, I saw an ad requesting submissions for projects being filmed in Charleston. I submitted my information and, to my surprise, I was invited to be featured on CBS’ “The Inspectors”. This is where I got bit by the acting bug and have been involved in different projects ever since. I will also play the role of "Big Bird" in a new TV pilot, “Tax Season” scheduled to be released later this year.
R: How did begin at both the Millie Lewis agency here and the Ultimate Model Management agency in Atlanta?
A: I started taking acting classes at Millie Lewis under Los Angeles Acting Coach, Cary Anderson. I have taken several classes with Cary and he has also coached me for several auditions. I’ve learned so much from him and am truly grateful.
While taking classes there, I inquired about representation and they invited me to be a part of their roster of amazing talent. I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities with the agency and have enjoyed being a part of this wonderful family. I also signed with Ultimate Model Management, Inc. in Atlanta after being selected from a submission for an open casting call and I have also been blessed with many great opportunities with Ultimate Model, too.
R: What have you learned since being involved with both modeling and acting? Do you think you have learned just as much from taking classes or more so from being part of a real production?
A: I have learned that a positive mindset is key. You have to visualize yourself as though you’ve already got the job before it manifests into reality. You cannot allow negativity to dominate your mind.
The glass is either half-full or half-empty based on your perspective. Taking classes is part of the preparation phase and being on the set is when you can utilize the tools you have learned in class. Learning is a journey, not a destination. Taking classes and being on set work hand in hand.
R: How long have you been in the band, “4D” and would you say that R&B and blues are your favorite types of music?
A: I’ve been playing with the “4 Deep” band since 2003 and I always enjoy performing on stage with my brothers. My first love is Gospel music. My Gospel music references began growing up listening to my father, his brothers and cousins, who sang and played Gospel music throughout my hometown. I’m currently the Lead Guitarist at “Totally His Ministries” in North Charleston. However, I also like playing Blues and R&B music, tool.
R: Tell us about how you got involved with “The Inspectors” (former CBS T.V. show)?
A: I was selected to appear on the show by submitting my information to a casting agency. I received an email the same day inviting me to appear on the show! I was so excited and super grateful for this amazing opportunity. This invite is how my acting journey began.
R: What role did you play on the HBO series, “Mr. Mercedes” (based on the Stephen King book & filmed in Charleston)? Do you still act for that show?
A: I appeared on “Mr. Mercedes” as a Security Guard and really had a great time working on set, meeting new people and building new relationships. Show business involves creating good working relationships. Mr. Mercedes has not been renewed for a fourth season thus far.
R: Are you hoping to eventually be in a major film?
A: My dream is to land a role and/or star in a Tyler Perry film. One of my goals for JTA Productions & Management is for all my artists to earn nominations and eventually win Grammy awards as a result of their dedication to releasing quality music.