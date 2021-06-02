Q&A with actor Deak Smalls

Local actor Deak Smalls is a busy guy. He caught the acting bug as a second grader. Originally from Mount Pleasant, he currently lives in Ladson. Smalls has been doing various acting projects and is represented by The Newton Agency out of Tampa. He used to work through Industry Direct Models in North Charleston. He majored in theater and film production at Spartanburg Methodist College and then attended Trident Tech. Here is Deak’s drama reel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oHe1LtWQBOg
Regan: How did you get the acting bug at such an early age?
Smalls: I was in the second grade and in a school play of George Washington crossing the Delaware River. I was initially supposed to be one of the sailors, but I wanted the part so badly of George Washington. On the day of the play, the student who was to portray him came down with the flu and, luckily, I knew the lines for his role and our teacher gave me the part at the last minute. The play was a success and, after receiving an outstanding ovation, I knew I wanted acting to play a major part in my life.
R: Was anyone else in your family blessed with creative talents?
S: Unfortunately, no one else in my family that I know of was blessed enough to have the talent of acting. Maybe they did with everything else but not with the gift of storytelling on stage or in front of a camera.
R: How many acting gigs have you had in all your years so far? Have you done more film than theater, or about equal?
S: Overall, I have done over 20 film projects since 2013. Most of my work projects have been in film and there was one theater production as an adult. Hopefully, I will have a chance to do more theater.
R: Do you prefer acting in films versus on the stage? What are the differences?
S: Honestly, I would prefer more film work than theater. Even though I also enjoy the stage, yet doing theater is totally different. I find that doing film is practically easy because you have more time to mess up and do more takes. This is true for me compared to acting in a theater because there you had better know your stuff when it’s time for the curtain call!
R: Your favorite acting project thus far and why?
S: I don’t have an exact favorite. I always wanted to do a horror film as I like the thrill and suspense of it all. A fun project for me was doing “The Flesher” with writer/director John Johnson of Summerville released in 2018 and it went through a lot of film festival circuits that cater to horror films. It did well in the U.S. and Canada in terms of getting good feedback.
R: What is your favorite genre (comedy, horror, drama, etc.)?
S: As a spectator, I am a fan of all genres of movies. As a creator, I would prefer comedy and drama. That’s because comedy is not as easy as people think it is and I like to be put to the task of making something genuinely comical and happy. I like drama because I feel I have so much pain that I want to release it in a sad story.
R: Which actor do you most admire and why?
S: I can’t say that I have specifically one actor whom I admire. There are a few, but if I had to pick one randomly, then I would have to say Samuel L. Jackson. Mr. Jackson has been in so many films and he has always shown his range whether it is in a comedy, drama, horror, action, period piece or science fiction. He always shows that warmth of himself so that you cannot help but to be attracted to him regardless of if he is the hero or villain.
R: You are back in college to study writing? What’s next for you?
S: I just wrapped up a new film called “The Radcliffe’s” — another horror/comedy one again with John Johnson. That will be released this fall. I also got done shooting the pilot for a new series called “Tax Season” (a half-hour adventure/comedy currently being shopped around for cable T.V. or streaming services). I was one of the leads in that one with fellow actor Jonathan Adams (who played the villain and was also one of the leads). I want to study more in film production. Being behind the camera and taking control of a project has always been something I wanted to do. I also want to be an executive produce on projects. I basically want to get my hands on most all aspects of film making. In the meantime, I just want to continue to be better in the craft that I love and keep landing more auditions — just brighten the star inside of me!