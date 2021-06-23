Q&A on the Old Soul Band

Almost 2 years ago, I interviewed Ryan Frankett when he had his previous ensemble but now he has a new group, the “Old Soul” Band. The group has Ryan on bass and vocals, Toni Josafat (female) keyboardist/vocals, Steve Lebonville on drums and Tristan Lamunion on guitar/vocals. Frankett said this is now a four-piece band although he also performs with a duo of the band in addition to him doing solo gigs.
Regan: How did you meet your current bandmates?
Frankett: Toni and I were already roommates at the time and playing duo gigs together since last October. I met Tristan through the Coastal Coffee Roasters open mic as well as through our good mutual musician friend Joshua Jarman. Steve and I met through the Facebook marketplace. I bought a guitar from him, and we started hanging out together after that. One day we all had a jam session together and, from that moment on, we became Old Soul.
R: Explain your band’s genres and areas of focus: country southern rock, classic rock and modern rock (90’s alternative rock)?
F: It is more like a soulful/bluesy/rock jam band. We play a diverse variety of music that spans from the late 50's to the present day.
R: You said you already play several gigs each weekend. How do you explain the band’s success?
F: Typically, I play anywhere from 3 to 7 gigs a week. We try to have the band play at least once a week. I would have to attribute the band's success to the relationship we have as a group. We are all great friends and are able to pick up a song and play it by ear almost instantly.
R: Do you write some original tunes and/or are you also a cover band? If originals, do you have a C.D. out?
Tristan: Ryan and I both have our own originals and are in the process of working them into the band's song rotation and also creating new songs. We mostly play cover music at the venues we perform at, but we do throw a few original songs into the rotation. We also make up jams on the spot.
R: What are your goals as a band in terms of wanting to land a record deal with a label, and so forth?
Toni: So far as a band, we have been playing music for the love of it and to share it with others. Going forward in the future we are open to record deals but, for the moment, we are happy in sharing music with the community in a local band setting.
R: What is coming up for the band?
Steve: The band has a ton more gigs lined up at various places in the local area such Pub 61, Bourbon Creek, the Time Out Tavern, the Trolley Pub and much more. We are talking about possibly going on a short tour in the southeast region sometime in the future. In addition, we are also always open to playing private events such as weddings, parties, and other events.