Princess of Possum Corner loves to share stories

I came across Millie Chaplin’s name on the SCStorytellingNetwork.com’s website. She is in Harleyville and grew up in the Lowcountry. While she has not performed storytelling in some time due to her bout with cancer, she has been a storyteller for several years now, and is thankfully in remission. Chaplin not only tells stories but sings and plays the dulcimer and has a CD. She has taught about storytelling and cornshuck dolls at the John C. Campbell Folk School in North Carolina.
Regan: How did begin as a storyteller?
Chaplin: I read an article in The Post and Courier about the back-porch storytellers of Charleston.
Margie Clary continued the group after Tita Hines died. I attended one of their meetings and I was hooked on sharing the spoken word.
I really loved folklore and fairy tales, and that’s mostly what I still like to tell.
R: How did you get the nickname, “the Princess of Possum Corner”?
C: I grew up in Colleton County outside of Walterboro.
The community called Possum Corner was where I lived with my family.
After I had been with the group a few years, Joe Middleton was the MC at a telling event and, while he was introducing me, he called me “The Princess of Possum Corner.”
The name stuck and I have been using it for years.
R: What do you enjoy the most, music or storytelling, or both? Tell us about your CD.
C: I really enjoy both. I started playing the dulcimer in 1983. In 1986, I went to Hindman Settlement School in Kentucky for a folk week. Jean Ritchie, an international folk singer and dulcimer player, was teaching. One of the elective classes was making cornshuck dolls with Jean’s sister, Edna Ritchie Baker.
I added this to my programs with children. It has also evolved into a program/residency called “A Child’s Life in Colonial America.”
In 2013, I produced a CD titled, “Momma Learns to Drive and other Stories of Life.”
It’s a collection of some personal stories, folklore, and a couple of stories in song.
It has been well received. I hope one day to make one of the stories into a children’s book.
The CD can be purchased from me.
R: Is there a particular traditional folk tale that you love to talk about?
C: I love Sody Sallyratus about a smart squirrel.
It is an interactive story where I can dress up the children and have them help me act out the story. Some stories use puppets.
R: Is there a particular spiritual/sacred traditional folk tale or wisdom tale that you feel really resonates with the current scary and uneasy times we are living in now?
C: I love to tell the “Earth on Turtle’s back” in the Native American Tradition. I am currently telling during the children’s moment at my church. One story that resonates with these times is “The Walls of Jericho—Can God Do It?” Faith and trust will get you through. The story of “Samson and Delilah” is also important as it talks about how when you are down and out a little trust, faith, and hard work will get you through the hard times.
R: Tell us about corn shuck dolls—are they complex to make?
C: Corn shuck dolls can be simple or very complex. Dolls have been made for thousands of years. Studying the history of corn is fascinating. When I teach in an open situation, the dolls are very simple.
I love to make traditional dolls, but angels, Native American couples, and brides are some of my favorites.
My students at the Summer Camp at the John C. Campbell Folk School range from being into traditional learnings to Star Wars, fairies, to any of the latest movies.
R: What is coming up for you? (Any plans to teach or do more storytelling)?
C: As for the present, I am limiting what I do. I would love to go back to the Folk School but, with these times, things are up in the air as to whether the camp will even happen.
I continue to do my work at church and a couple of summer camps in Hilton Head.