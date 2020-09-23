Live Music and Arts Scene

ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297. Daily noon to 6 p.m.- https://artonthesquare.gallery/.
CANE BAY FAMILY YMCA, 1655 Cane Bay Blvd., Summerville, 843-719-9622.
Sept. 26, 6-9 p.m., Summer Concert Series/Vol. 2-Castillo & the Cuban Cowboys.
Tickets $25 at summer-concert-series-2020-vol2.eventbrite.com.
CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393.
Sept. 25, 7-10 p.m., Shane Clark
CUPPA MANNA, 100 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-900-5840.
Sept. 26, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller
DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARY, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/
GEORGE H. SEAGO, JR./SUMMERVILLE LIBRARY, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-871-5075, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/
HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Square. Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000.
Music every night 6-9 p.m.
Gospel Brunch 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Sunday.
HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342.
Sept. 24, 7-9 p.m., Zac Crump.
Sept. 25, 7:30-10 p.m., Jerimiah King.
Sept. 26, 7:30-10 p.m., Paul Stone
KNIGHTSVILLE GENERAL STORE & COFFEE HOUSE, 1700 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-285-8116.
Sept. 26, 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Praise & Worship Day Event with Live Music throughout the day
MAIN STREET READS, 115 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com.
Sept. 17, 7-8 p.m., Reader Meet Writer, Margaret Kimberley, Author, “Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents.”
Sept. 24, 6:30-8 p.m., Pulpwood Queens Book Club, “Dragonfly” by Leila Meacham (or via Zoom).
Sept. 24, 8-9 p.m., Book Launch Party (Virtual) with R. Scott Boyer, author, “Temple of Eternity.”
Sept. 28, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Main Street Writes/Open Writer’s Group.
Sept. 29, 5-6 p.m., Reader Meet Writer, Connor Town O’Neill, author, “Down Along with That Devil’s Bones.”
OAK ROAD BREWERY, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville.
Sept. 26, 7-9 p.m., Ben Somewhere
PEOPLE, PLACES & QUILTS, 129 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-871-8872. For Class Info., visit https://peopleplacesquilts.com/calendar/
PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-860-0742, PublicWorksArtCenter.org. Open Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Three exhibits until Sept. 25: Dos Bandidos art, “Postcards from the Pines” Community Art Show, Southern Textile Evangelism Exhibit.
THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Road, Summerville, 843-697-6195. Open 3-11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Sept. 18, 9 p.m. to noon., The Big Show.
Sept. 19, 9 p.m. to midnight, Band of Brothers.
THAI TACO SUSHI BAR & GRILL, 109 Holiday Dr., Summerville, 843-261-2121.
Sept. 19, 7-10 p.m., Chris Sullivan.
TIMROD LIBRARY, 217 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-871-4600, http://thetimrodlibrary.org/.
TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700.
Sept. 16, 7-10 p.m., Seth Carlson.
Sept. 18, 8-11 p.m., Chris Sullivan
WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A South Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131.
Sept. 18, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Kevin Church.
