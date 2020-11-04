Live Arts Scene

ANTIQUES & ARTISANS VILLAGE, 619 Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-900-5368.
Nov. 7, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Happy Holly-Days.
ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297, https://artonthesquare.gallery/ Seeking New Artists.
Daily from noon to 6 p.m.
CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393.
Nov. 6, 7-10 p.m., Brandon Simmons
CUPPA MANNA, 100 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-900-5840.
Nov. 7, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller
DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARY, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/
FIRST THURSDAY READERS BOOK CLUB, Panera Bread, 9480 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-870-8936.
Nov. 5, 6:30-9 p.m., “March” by author Geraldine Books & facilitated by Liz Allen
FLOWERTOWN PLAYERS, 133 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-9251, info@flowertownplayers.org.
Oct. 29-Nov. 8, “Durang & Ives” six one-act plays.
GEORGE H. SEAGO, JR./SUMMERVILLE LIBRARY, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-871-5075, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/
GYPSY PARLOR, 106 E. Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-872-5487.
Nov. 6, First Friday Gypsy Market, 4-8 p.m., Artist vendor tables with music by The Lowbillies.
HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000.
Music every night 6-9 p.m.
Gospel Brunch every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342
All music gigs 7-10 p.m.
Nov. 5, John Simpson.
Nov. 6, Paul Stone Project.
Nov. 7, Forty Mile Detour
THE ICEHOUSE RESTAURANT, 104 E. Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-261-0360.
All music gigs 6-9 p.m.
Nov. 4, Justin Hodge.
Nov. 5, Johnny Cox Jr.
Nov. 6, Zac Crump.
Nov. 7, Ben Somewhere.
MAIN STREET READS, 115 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com.
Nov. 4, 9:30-10 a.m., Wednesday Stories on the Square for kids.
Nov. 5, 7-8 p.m., Virtual Book Launch Party, “Talent” with Author B. Lynn Goodwin.
Nov. 7, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Authors Marybeth Wishart & Chris Singleton on “Celebrating Differences” at Hutchinson Sq. (good weather)/if bad weather, at the bookstore.
Nov. 7, 1-3 p.m., Book signing with Josie Olsvig, Author, “Gullah Tears” (book debut)
Nov. 8, noon to 2 p.m., Book signing with Joe Palmer, Author, “A Mariner’s Tale.”
Nov. 9, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Main Street Writes/Open Writer’s Group.
Nov. 10, 6:30-8 p.m., Thrill in the ‘Ville Book Club, “Invisible Girl” by Lisa Jewell
MONTREUX BAR & GRILL, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-261-1200. https://montreuxbarandgrill.net/live-music/, Facebook page at https://bit.ly/34PzNwU.
OAK ROAD BREWERY, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville, 843-695-9886.
Nov. 6, 7-9 p.m., Josh Mitchum.
Nov. 7, 7-9 p.m., Eric Barnett.
PALMETTO FLATS RESTAURANT, 975 Bacons Bridge Road, Suite 148, Summerville, 843-419-6430.
Wednesdays and Fridays: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Ron Durand.
Sundays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller.
PEOPLE, PLACES & QUILTS, 129 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-871-8872, Class Information at https://peopleplacesquilts.com/calendar/
PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-860-0742, PublicWorksArtCenter.org.
THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Road, Summerville, 843-697-6195.
Nov. 6, 9 p.m. to midnight, Jefferson Coker (solo).
Nov. 7, 9 p.m. to midnight, The Big Show.
SUMMERVILLE ORCHESTRA, 118 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-873-5339.
Monday Nights Virtual Podcasts, “Know Your S.O.,” 7-8 p.m. via Facebook Live, https://summervilleorchestra.buzzsprout.com/.
TIMROD LIBRARY, 217 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-871-4600, http://thetimrodlibrary.org/.
TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700.
Nov. 4, 7-10 p.m., Dee Coulter.
Nov. 6, 8-11 p.m., Ben Somewhere.
WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A S. Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131.
Nov. 6, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Ron Daniel with Bobby Napier