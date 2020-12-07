Live Arts Scene

ART On the Square Gallery, 420 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297. Daily from noon to 6 p.m., https://artonthesquare.gallery/. Seeking new artists.
CELTIC KNOT PUB (THE), 208 E. 5th North St., Summerville, 843-261-0258.
Dec. 13, noon to 3 p.m., Brunch with Butch Souldonor.
CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393.
Dec. 11, 7-10 p.m., Ed Saulisbury.
COASTAL COFFEE ROASTERS, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville, 843-376-4559.
Dec. 11, 7-9 p.m., Sofestive ’20 with the Summerville Orchestra, Seating is limited.
CUPPA MANNA, 100 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-900-5840.
Dec. 12, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller.
DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARY, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/.
FLOWERTOWN PLAYERS, 133 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-9251, info@flowertownplayers.org.
GEORGE H. SEAGO, JR./SUMMERVILLE LIBRARY, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-871-5075, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/.
HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000.
Music every night 6-9 p.m..
Gospel Brunch every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342.
Dec. 9, 6-9 p.m., Acoustic Music & Spoken Word.
Dec. 10, 7-9 p.m., Songwriter Sessions with Fleming Moore.
Dec. 11, 7:30-10 p.m., Fleming Moore.
Dec. 12, 7:30-10 p.m., Hunter Moss
THE ICEHOUSE RESTAURANT, 104 E. Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-261-0360. All music 6-9 p.m.
Dec. 9, Justin Hodge.
Dec. 10, Johnny Cox Jr.
Dec. 11, Ben Somewhere.
Dec. 12, Ryan Frankett.
Dec. 15, David Collins.
MAIN STREET READS, 115 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com.
Dec. 9, 9:30-10 a.m., Wednesday Stories on the Square for children.
Dec. 14, 6:30-8 p.m., Main Street Writes/Open Writer’s Group.
Dec. 15, 7-8 p.m., Virtual “Meet the Author” with Ruthie Landis, Author, “Acting Lessons for Living.”
MONTREUX BAR & GRILL, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-261-1200, https://montreuxbarandgrill.net/live-music/ or Facebook page at https://bit.ly/34PzNwU; 7-10 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 7:30-11 p.m. on Saturday.
Dec. 9, Eddie Bush.
Dec. 10, Joal Rush.
Dec. 11, Derek Cribb.
Dec. 12, Justin Hodge.
OAK ROAD BREWERY, 108 E. 3rd No. St., Summerville, 843-695-9886, music 7-9 p.m.
Dec. 10, Mike Freund.
Dec. 12, Lenny Burridge
OFF THE CHAIN SANDWICH SHOPPE, 100 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-879-3696.
Dec. 12, noon to 3 p.m., Herbie
PALMETTO FLATS RESTAURANT, 975 Bacons Bridge Road, Suite 148, Summerville, 843-419-6430.
Wednesday and Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Ron Durand.
Sunday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller.
PEOPLE, PLACES & QUILTS, 129 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-871-8872. visit https://peopleplacesquilts.com/calendar/.
PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-900-3225. PublicWorksArtCenter.org.
THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Road, Summerville, 843-697-6195.
9 p.m. to midnight Friday, The Big Show
9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Chhicken Scratch.
SUMMERVILLE ORCHESTRA, 118 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-873-5339, https://summervilleorchestra.buzzsprout.com/.
7-8 p.m. Dec. 14 Monday Night Virtual Podcasts, “Know Your S.O.” via Facebook Live. Event through link, https://summervilleorchestra.org/podcasts-2020/. Other music link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbnT6Lvtx_Vg_GyhFTu378A.
TIMROD LIBRARY, 217 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-871-4600, FMI see: http://thetimrodlibrary.org/
TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700.
Dec. 9, 7-10 p.m., Seth Carlson.
Dec. 11, 8-11 p.m., Chris Sullivan
WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A S. Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131.
Dec. 11, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Seth Carlson.
Dec. 15, 6:30-9 p.m., Sip ‘N Paint “The Grinch,” $35 per person includes on free drink and happy hour prices. Go to artwithandre.com.
Send your Arts & Culture dates to Mary@ProPublicist.com for inclusion in this lineup.