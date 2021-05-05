LIVE ARTS SCENE: May 5 -11

ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Sq. Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297-Daily from 12-6 p.m.- https://artonthesquare.gallery/ Apr. 24-May 9, Arts & Crafts Show and Sale
CELTIC KNOT PUB, 208 E. 5th No. St., Summerville, 843-261-0258, May 9, 12:30-3:30 p.m., Brunch with Butch Souldonor.
CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393 – May 7, 7-10 p.m., Matt Furlong.
COASTAL COFFEE ROASTERS, 108 E. 3rd No. St., Summerville, 843-376-4559 – May 8, 2-5 p.m., Open mic.
DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARY, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/.
FLOWERTOWN PLAYERS, 133 South Main St., Summerville, 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org.
GEORGE H. SEAGO, JR./SUMMERVILLE LIBRARY, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-871-5075, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/.
GYPSY PARLOR, 104 E. Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-872-5487, May 7, 1-5 p.m., Arts & Crafts (Music 5-8 p.m.)
HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Sq. Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000.
Music Every Night 6-9 p.m.; Gospel Brunch every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 South Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342.
May 6, 7-9 p.m., Locals Live with Fleming Moore; May 7, 7:30-10 p.m., Ron Daniel; May 8, 7:30-10 p.m., Mike Freund.
HONKYTONK SALOON, 192 College Park Road, Ladson, 843-569-6000, May 11, 7 p.m., karaoke.
FIRST THURS. READERS Book Club, at Panera Bread, 9480 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, May 6, 6:30-9 p.m., Book “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson, Leader Sandra Baden – 843-224-4250 – or by Zoom link.
THE ICEHOUSE RESTAURANT, 104 East Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-261-0360-All Music Gigs 6-9 p.m. May 5, Justin Hodge; May 6, Johnny Cox, Jr.; May 7, James Anderson; May 8, DaMn Andy (duo); May 9, 7-10 p.m., Open Mic; May 11, David Collins.
JEDBURG JUNCTION, 85- E. Butternut Road, Summerville, 843-302-5676, May 8, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tristan Lamunion & guests.
MAIN STREET READS, 115 South Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com. May 5, 9:30-10 a.m., Wednesday Stories on the Square for kids; May 6, 7-8 p.m., Reader Meet Writer (Virtual) “A Memoir of Food & Love in Thirteen Courses” by Josephine Caminos Oria; May 10, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Main Street Writes Virtual Writer’s Group; May 11, 6:30-8 p.m., Living Large Book Club, “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V.E. Schwab.
MILLIE LEWIS MODELS & TALENT, 217 So. Cedar St., Summerville, 843-571-7781.
MONTREUX BAR & GRILL, 127 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-261-1200, May 7, 7-10 p.m., Matt Jordan; May 8, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., Zero to Never; May 9, 4-7 p.m., Cat Strickland.
NAILED IT DIY, 116 So. Main St., Summerville, 843-377-5448, May 9, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mother’s Day Brunch & Paint.
NEXTON, 801 Nexton Sq. Dr., Summerville, 843-900-3200, May 7, 5-9 p.m., Nautical Wheelers Band.
OAK ROAD BREWERY, 108 E. 3rd No. St., Summerville, 843-695-9886, Music 7-9 p.m., May 7, Josh Mitchum; May 8, Chris Roberts.
PALMETTO FLATS RESTAURANT, 975 Bacons Bridge Rd./Ste. 148, Summerville, 843-419-6430 W’s & F’s, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Ron Durand; Sun’s 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller.
PEOPLE, PLACES & QUILTS, 129 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-871-8872-Call FMI. New Arty Fabric! For Class Info., visit https://peopleplacesquilts.com/calendar/
PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-900-3225 – See PublicWorksArtCenter.org. Thru June 5: “The Mother Figure” & “Lost/Found Assemblage” Exhibitions.
THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Rd., Summerville, 843-697-6195, 9 p.m. to 12 midnight, May 7, Jefferson Coker; May 8, Time & Pressure.
SUMMERVILLE ORCHESTRA, 118 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-873-5339, https://summervilleorchestra.buzzsprout.com. May 10, 7-8 p.m., Weekly Mon. Night Virtual Podcasts, “Know Your S.O.”, Via Facebook Live! Event through link. https://summervilleorchestra.org/podcasts-2020/ - Or Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbnT6Lvtx_Vg_GyhFTu378A
TIMROD LIBRARY, 217 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-871-4600, FMI see: http://thetimrodlibrary.org/
TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700, May 5, 7-10 p.m., Cat Strickland; May 7, 8-11 p.m., Suga ‘T & the OT’s; May 8, 8-11 p.m., Allie Pietryga.
TROLLEY PUB, 1704 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-900-8222, May 5, 7-10 p.m., Doctor Driver & The Big Show;F & Sa-9 p.m. to 1 a.m.-May 7, Palmetto Roots ; May 8, Primo Noctis + Metal Raven + Happy Sandman.
WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A South Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131, May 7, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Dylan Evans.
